Jagan Urges Andhra Pradesh Governor To Save Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 18 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan and urged him to save democracy in the state.

YS Jagan apprised the Governor of the coalition government's undemocratic practices, including blocking Opposition candidates from filing nominations in the urban local body elections.

He sought the Governor's intervention to press for the deployment of Central forces and CCTV coverage throughout the election process.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the undemocratic conduct was unprecedented. He appealed to party cadres to continue their fight, saying that times would change in the coming days.

He explained to the Governor how YSRCP candidates were being blocked from filing nominations while TDP supporters were allowed into nomination centres, where attacks were carried out on the party's candidates. He also described how the police were siding with the ruling coalition.

YS Jagan stated that in eight places in the state, no nominations were filed. In 19 places, only 36 per cent of the nomination papers were filed, while in eight other places, the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates were torn up. In Pulivendula, only 19 nominations were filed across 36 wards, underscoring the seriousness of the situation, he said.

The Governor was also apprised of the treatment meted out to YSRCP MPs Avinash Reddy, P. Mithun Reddy and Gurumoorthy at nomination centres, the police opening fire at candidates, and the filing of serious cases against candidates.

YS Jagan said active YSRCP cadres were being targeted through a conspiracy to bind them over.

He appealed to the public and all concerned to protect democracy and ensure that everyone wishing to contest is allowed to file nomination papers.

“These acts of anarchy show that Chandrababu Naidu lacks confidence, despite resorting to undemocratic practices. Denying people who wish to contest the opportunity to do so is a stain on democracy,” he said, adding that all options, including legal remedies, would be explored to save democracy.