India Advises Its Citizens In Saudi Arabia To Take Due Precautions Amid Prevailing Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Oct 18 (IANS) India on Sunday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to take due precautions under the prevailing situation, visit the nearest safe place in case of an aerial attack, and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing any information, photos and videos regarding the ongoing events.

"The Indian Community in Saudi Arabia is advised to take due precautions under the prevailing situation. In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

The Embassy said that its officials continue to visit hospitals where Indian nationals are undergoing treatment and are in constant touch with their families and providing necessary assistance.

It stated that flight operations remain shut at Riyadh's international airport. According to the statement, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina airports remain operational, although some disruptions continue. The Embassy mentioned that Indian carriers have suspended flight operations to and from Saudi Arabia. It also mentioned details about the available flight options for people who wish to travel to India.

"Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia, as outlined below: Air India, Air India Express, Indigo-until Oct 24, on all routes. Akasa Air- until Oct 27, on all routes," it posted on X.

"Some available flight options are outlined below: Saudia: Scheduled flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas: Dammam–Delhi and Dammam–Mumbai flights (Oct 17–24); scheduled Dammam–Lucknow services continue. Flyadeal: Dammam–Mumbai flights on Oct 17–18," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated that Indian nationals who need urgent departure may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait, or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas. It advised Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to take into account ongoing disruptions at Saudi airports and the possibility of flight cancellations, which may result in extended stays. It urged people to contact 24x7 control rooms in case of queries.

India has reiterated its condemnation of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, terming them "unacceptable" while expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defence of its sovereignty.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed hope that peace and normalcy return to the region soon.

He said that the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has remained in regular touch with the Indian community and also issued advisories.

"In so far as the situation of our people, we have a large diaspora there. We've also, our Embassy in Saudi Arabia... they have been in regular touch with our community members for their welfare. At the same time, they've issued advisories. We also have a lot of travellers between Saudi Arabia and India. Some of them have been impacted because there have been disruptions in the flight schedule after the attack on the Riyadh International Airport and other airports that happened in Saudi Arabia. Indian carriers have been impacted. There have been disruptions. But, Saudi Arabian Airlines, several flight operations are happening. Those flights are moving between India and Saudi Arabia.