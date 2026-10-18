'Churches Must Be Consulted On Proposed Christian Marriage Laws In Pakistan's Punjab, Sindh'

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Lawmakers in Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces must hold genuine consultations with churches before finalising proposed Christian marriage and family laws, as the reforms risk redefining Christian teachings on marriage and divorce, a report said.

According to a report in Bitter Winter, while there are valid grounds to review the colonial-era laws, the process needs exceptional care, as marriage for Christians is a sacred covenant and not merely a civil contract.

"Christian citizens, particularly women and children, deserve proper marriage registration, protection against forced and underage marriage, due process, and effective remedies against abuse and injustice," it stated.

The proposed Punjab Christian Marriage Bill 2026, which seeks to replace the Christian Marriage Act of 1872, would reportedly fix 18 as the minimum marriage age for both men and women, require both parties to be Christian, and make registration with the Union Council and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) mandatory.

The bill was unanimously cleared by the Punjab Assembly's Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs on September 30 and now awaits a vote in the full House.

In Sindh, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed has moved a far wider Christian Family Laws Bill 2026 as a private member's bill, which reportedly covers divorce, judicial separation, maintenance, remarriage, child custody, and family property.

"This is where administrative reform enters the sensitive territory of Christian doctrine on marriage, divorce, and remarriage," the report said.

Invoking Article 20 of Pakistan's Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom and the right of denominations to manage their institutions, the report said that while NGOs could contribute on rights and legal safeguards, they could not speak for the Church on matters of faith.

"Inviting church representatives to a meeting should not automatically be presented as the Church's endorsement of the proposed legislation," it stated.

Stressing that Pakistan's Christian community includes several denominations that may not read every question of marriage and divorce alike, the report called for adequate time for churches, theologians, legal experts and women to examine the drafts and propose alternatives.

"Pakistan does not have to choose between protecting human rights and respecting the Christian faith," it said.