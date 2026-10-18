Gujarat CM Visits Ambaji Temple On Maha Ashtami, Reviews Navratri Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Ambaji, Oct 18 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Ambaji temple on Sunday on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, offering prayers for the state's continued development, peace and prosperity during Shardiya Navratri.

Patel performed traditional puja and aarti to Adhyashakti Maa Ambe, also known as Maa Jagdamba, amid the chanting of sacred mantras.

He sought the goddess's blessings for the well-being and good health of people, and prayed for the state to continue making progress while maintaining peace and harmony.

The Ambaji temple, one of the country's renowned Shakti Peethas, draws large numbers of devotees during the Navratri festival.

The eighth day of Shardiya Navratri, observed as Maha Ashtami, is considered an important occasion for worshipping the goddess.

During his visit, Patel also reviewed the facilities and security arrangements put in place by the district administration for devotees visiting Ambaji Dham from across the country.

He took stock of the arrangements for managing darshan, with large crowds expected at the temple during the festival. The review covered the facilities available to pilgrims, security measures and the management of devotees at the temple premises.

The district administration and the Devasthan Trust have been overseeing arrangements for visitors during the Navratri period.

Local public representatives, the district collector, the district development officer, the district superintendent of police and senior officials of the Devasthan Trust were present during the chief minister's visit.

A large number of devotees had gathered at the temple when Patel arrived and welcomed him with chants of“Jai Ambe”.

His visit coincided with the religious observances marking Maha Ashtami, as devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers during the nine-day festival.

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated across Gujarat with religious ceremonies and traditional garba events.

Ambaji, in Banaskantha district, is among the state's prominent pilgrimage destinations and witnesses a significant influx of devotees during the festival.