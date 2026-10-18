Patna Dussehra: Ravana Effigy Soars To 90 Feet At Gandhi Maidan

Patna's Gandhi Maidan is set to host the Dussehra celebration, with a 90-foot effigy of Ravana, an 80-foot effigy of Kumbhakarna and an 85-foot effigy of Meghnad, along with eco-friendly fireworks and elaborate security arrangements. The Ravan Dahan programme, organised by the Patna Dussehra Trust Committee, has been held at Gandhi Maidan for several years. This year, the height of Ravana's effigy has been increased by 10 feet from last year's 80 feet.

Elaborate Preparations and Taller Effigies

Speaking about the preparations, Patna Dussehra Trust Committee Chairman Kamal Nopani said that the effigies have been made taller this year and special arrangements have been put in place to minimise pollution and ensure the convenience of visitors. "This year, the effigies stand at 90 feet for Ravana, 85 feet for Meghnad, and 80 feet for Kumbhakarna. We have been increasing the height by 5 feet each year, and this time, we have added 10 feet. Previously, the Ravana effigy was 80 feet tall; now, it has reached 90 feet. We have also arranged for eco-friendly fireworks to minimise pollution. A separate seating area has been provided for women, and the 'Lanka' structure has been built as a double-story construction this year... We have received confirmation that several dignitaries will attend, including the Governor of Bihar, the Governor of Nagaland, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, as well as various Members of Parliament and other ministers," Nopani said.

Cultural Attractions and Procession

This year, 35 Ramlila teams from Delhi have arrived in Patna, adding to the attractions of the celebrations. The event has also been witnessing a considerable gathering of people. A grand procession will also be taken out from Nagababa Thakurbari and will reach Gandhi Maidan in the evening.

Extensive Security and Dignitary Attendance

Considering the large number of devotees and visitors expected to attend the event, the Patna district administration, police and the Dussehra Trust Committee have made extensive security arrangements. Police personnel and magistrates will be deployed at all 14 gates of Gandhi Maidan. CCTV cameras installed at the gates will also be used to monitor the crowd and maintain security.

The dignitaries expected to attend the programme include Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Choudhary, along with MPs and ministers.

The annual Ravan Dahan ceremony is among the major attractions of Patna's Dussehra celebrations, drawing large crowds to Gandhi Maidan.

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