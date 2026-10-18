Akhilesh Yadav Lacks Guts For UP Polls, Says Himanta Sarma In Ayodhya

Sarma challenges Akhilesh's 'political nerve'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's political nerve, claiming the opposition leader lacks the courage to face a direct electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh. Sarma arrived in Ayodhya and visited the Ram Mandir. He took blessings of Lord Rama. Speaking to the media, Sarma stated that Akhilesh Yadav is hesitant to contest in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "...SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has no guts to contest the upcoming UP assembly elections," he said.

The Assam CM posted on X about his visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "May the blessings of Shri Ram Lala's government forever remain upon us in the efforts to keep Assam developed and secure. Today, I made this plea to Raghurai in the city of Ayodhya."

'SP will be checkmated': UP Deputy CM

Meanwhile, weighing in from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya predicted a comprehensive defeat for the Samajwadi Party across the upcoming 2026 Legislative Council outcomes and the decisive 2027 assembly elections, stating the Samajwadi Party will be checkmated on all fronts. "You will keep hearing the statements of the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav continuously. But the 2026 Legislative Council elections are coming up; when its result comes out, and when the result of the 2027 Assembly elections comes out, then the Samajwadi Party will be checkmated on all fronts, and the cycle of accusations will begin. The BJP will remain in power until 2047," Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters.

Three rebel SP MLAs join BJP

Earlier in October, three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi joined the BJP in Amethi on Wednesday in the presence of BJP Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

During the ceremony, BJP UP President Pankaj Chaudhary, while welcoming the rebel leaders, mentioned that Rakesh Pratap Singh is a three-time MLA, while Abhay Singh is an MLA of Gosaiganj, and Vinod Chaturvedi is an MLA from Kalpi in Jalaun, who, as per Chaudhary, possesses grassroots political experience and organisational skills.

"Today, not one, not two, but three MLAs are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party family. This is a matter of great joy for all of us in the Bharatiya Janata Party. And all these people are joining our organisation with massive public support. Gauri Ganj's own son, Shri Rakesh Pratap Singh ji, who has been an MLA here three times and is a strong leader, is also joining us today. Gosaiganj MLA Shri Abhay Singh ji is joining us. This is enough to show that Shri Vinod Chaturvedi ji from Kalpi in Jalaun also has grassroots political experience and organisational skills. Today, I welcome him too," said Chaudhary.

Speaking at the event, the BJP Uttar Pradesh President declared that all three MLAs had bid farewell to Akhilesh Yadav. Chaudhary asserted that many others within the SP feel suffocated by appeasement and caste politics and are actively seeking an exit from the party. The UP BJP Chief further added that SP president Akhilesh Yadav needs to engage in soul-searching to understand the public's mindset in the state. "The three MLAs have now bid adieu to Akhilesh Yadav. There are others within the SP who feel stifled by the politics of appeasement and caste; they, too, are trying to find a way out. In reality, the SP chief needs to engage in some serious introspection now. He needs to understand the public sentiment and the mandate of the people," said Chaudhary. (ANI)

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