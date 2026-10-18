China's Ambassador Visits SARAS Mela In Vijayawada

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 18 (IANS) China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, along with his wife Tan Yuxiu, and members of his delegation, visited the National SARAS Mela–2026 at Punnami Ghat here on Sunday.

The five-member Chinese delegation comprised Xu Feihong, Tan Yuxiu, Minister Counsellor Zhou Guohui; Second Secretary Guo Dongdong; and Secretary to the Ambassador, Li Annan.

The delegation was visiting NTR district from October 16 to 18 as part of its scheduled tour programme.

During the visit, the Ambassador, accompanied by his spouse and team, toured various stalls showcasing products made by women entrepreneurs associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from different parts of the country.

The delegation interacted with the women entrepreneurs, showed keen interest in their products and encouraged them by purchasing their products.

The Ambassador expressed his happiness and appreciation for the remarkable growth of rural women entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurial skills demonstrated by women from across the country.

He appreciated their initiative, creativity and efforts in developing and marketing their products, reflecting the growing economic empowerment of rural women through the Self-Help Group movement.

The visit highlighted the significance of the National SARAS Mela as a platform for promoting rural women-led enterprises, showcasing traditional crafts and locally made products, and providing SHG entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand their market reach.

The National SARAS Mela–2026 is being organised at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada from October 17 to 30, providing a national platform for rural women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, connect with customers and explore new business opportunities.

President Droupadi Murmu on October 15 inaugurated the SARAS Mela.

SARAS Mela (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) is being organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Andhra Pradesh government.

The mela will feature more than 600 stalls showcasing products made by women belonging to self-help groups from across the country.