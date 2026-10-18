“She's Amazing”: Missing Dog Loulou Found Alive After 50 Hours Following Alaska Avalanche

A search that lasted nearly 50 hours ended in a remarkable reunion after LouLou, a four-year-old white husky-doodle, was found alive on a snow-covered mountainside in Alaska's Chugach State Park. The dog went missing after an avalanche swept her owner, Brian, and his climbing partner approximately 500 feet down a mountain near Eklutna Lake. Both men survived but sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs, a broken jaw, a fractured vertebra and a severe hand injury. While the injured mountaineers were airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage for urgent medical care, LouLou's whereabouts remained unknown.

Thousands of miles away, Lauren Joy Padawer began coordinating a desperate search that brought together volunteers, experienced mountaineers, helicopter pilots, search-dog teams and technology in a determined effort to bring the missing dog home.

Avalanche Rescue Leaves LouLou Missing

Padawer was outside the country celebrating her father's 80th birthday when she came across a Facebook post from Friends of the Chugach Avalanche Center on Saturday, October 10. The post reported an avalanche near Eklutna Lake, an area where Brian and his climbing partner had planned to go.

After making several calls, Padawer learnt that the two men had been caught in the avalanche and seriously injured. Despite stormy weather, low visibility and winds reportedly reaching 50 miles per hour, Air Force pararescue personnel arrived in a Black Hawk helicopter and evacuated them for urgent medical treatment.

However, there was no news of LouLou, who had accompanied the climbers. It was unclear whether she had been caught in the avalanche, injured, buried under the snow or frightened and hiding somewhere in the vast mountain landscape.

Community Rallies to Find the Missing Dog

With LouLou's whereabouts unknown, Padawer began asking for help through Alaska-based hiking, mountaineering, backcountry and lost-pet groups on social media. She also contacted friends, acquaintances, search-and-rescue contacts and strangers who might be able to assist.

The response was overwhelming. Volunteers offered to search on foot, help organise the operation, share information and connect Padawer with people who had the necessary skills and resources. Search-dog teams and drone assistance were also discussed, while Chugach State Park granted special permission for thermal-drone support.

On the ground, Padawer's friend Taylor Eisberg helped gather scent articles for the search-dog teams and establish trail stations that LouLou could follow if she was able to move and make her way out.

More than 20 people joined the search on the first day, including a team with a scent dog. Some volunteers climbed more than 4,000 feet in elevation before deteriorating weather forced them to turn back.

AirTag Signal Offers a Crucial Clue

LouLou was wearing an Apple AirTag, which provided an important clue about her possible location. The device uses Bluetooth signals detected by nearby Apple devices to report an estimated location through Apple's Find My network. It does not contain its own GPS receiver.

Although the first detection suggested that LouLou was in steep alpine terrain near the avalanche site, translating the signal into accurate coordinates proved difficult. Padawer's initial location estimate was nearly half a mile off. In the rugged Chugach Mountains, such a discrepancy could direct searchers towards an entirely different ridge or drainage.

Finding a solid-white dog against fresh snow added another challenge. Padawer spent hours comparing maps, satellite images and location information while trying to provide search teams with useful details.

She also found that the coordinates she had extracted from Apple Maps appeared inconsistent with the visual terrain. She used ChatGPT to help interpret the information and explore possible map overlays, but later discovered that some generated overlays looked convincing without being geographically accurate.

The experience highlighted the importance of independently verifying digital mapping information, particularly when searchers are navigating dangerous terrain.

Helicopter Pilots and Ground Teams Continue the Search

On the first day, volunteer helicopter pilots Dave Beckett and Amanda Barker played a crucial role in the search. With permission to operate in Chugach State Park, they used the available information to investigate LouLou's possible location.

A brief improvement in the weather allowed them to search from the air and obtain another AirTag detection. However, worsening conditions brought the search to a halt for the day.

Ground teams continued preparing for another attempt. Mountaineers Kathy Stills and her partner, Barney, were ready to search on foot. James Stikeleather, who had a connection to one of the pararescue personnel involved in the men's rescue, also offered to help.

The teams needed more precise information to identify the slope, drainage and snow-covered features where LouLou might be waiting. Every new signal and observation helped refine the search, but the difficult terrain and uncertain weather continued to complicate the operation.

Satellite Images Help Narrow Down LouLou's Location

A breakthrough came when Padawer stopped relying solely on the extracted coordinates and began comparing visual details in satellite imagery.

By zooming in on Apple's satellite images and comparing them with a separate mapping application, she identified matching features, including the shape of a snow patch, surrounding shadows and the arrangement of dark rocks.

These visual clues helped her identify what she believed was a more accurate location. The revised estimate pointed to the same general area where Beckett and Barker had already detected LouLou's AirTag.

Padawer acknowledged that she could not establish whether her updated coordinates changed the pilots' final search strategy or whether they had independently returned to an area they had already identified. However, the exchange of information and observations helped the teams build a clearer picture of where LouLou might be.

LouLou Found Alive After Nearly 50 Hours

After approximately 50 hours in the Chugach Mountains, LouLou was finally found alive.

Beckett and Barker made another attempt and detected the AirTag signal again. Soon afterwards, Padawer received the first photograph of LouLou, confirming that the dog had survived.

The pilots landed as close as possible to her location, but still had to hike for about 20 minutes to reach her. LouLou was sitting almost motionless on the snow-covered mountainside, where her white coat made her difficult to distinguish from the surrounding landscape.

She remained still as Beckett approached. Only when he was within about 20 feet did she bark and cautiously move towards him.

Despite the ordeal, the reserved dog appeared to be behaving much as she usually did. Her thick husky-doodle coat may have helped protect her from the cold, although her survival through two nights in exposed mountain conditions had been far from certain.

Beckett and Barker documented the recovery with photographs and videos, capturing the moment everyone had been hoping for.

Padawer described the pilots as the heroes of LouLou's rescue, crediting their generosity, skill and determination with helping turn a desperate search into a successful homecoming.

LouLou Recovers at Home

LouLou appeared to have suffered a broken toe and a broken canine tooth, but was otherwise recovering well at home.

“She's amazing,” Padawer said.“She's enjoying the couch and naps. Otherwise back to normal.”

After nearly 50 hours alone in the mountains, LouLou was back in familiar surroundings and resting as she recovered from the ordeal.

Social Media Users Celebrate LouLou's Rescue

The story prompted an outpouring of relief and appreciation on social media, with users celebrating LouLou's safe return and expressing gratitude that the injured mountaineers had survived.

One user commented:“I'm so happy LouLou was found! And thankful your partner and his climbing partner made it through and are recovering. I can't imagine it's easy to be far away and trying to navigate all of this.”

Another user wrote:“The best ending to a harrowing adventure! Hugs to all!”

A Powerful Reminder of Community Spirit

Reflecting on the search, Padawer said the experience taught her valuable lessons about AirTags, satellite imagery, mapping applications and the limitations of technology. While digital tools provided important clues, accurate interpretation and independent verification were essential.

Above all, she highlighted the generosity of the people who stepped forward to help while she was more than 5,000 miles away. From the volunteer pilots and ground searchers to the pararescue personnel and everyone who shared information or offered assistance, their collective efforts helped bring LouLou home.

The avalanche left two mountaineers seriously injured and a beloved dog missing in a remote and unforgiving landscape. Yet, after nearly two days of uncertainty, LouLou's rescue became a story of determination, cooperation and human kindness.

As Padawer's account makes clear, technology helped connect the people involved, but it was the community's willingness to act that made the difference.