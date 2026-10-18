'It Has Been A Massive Confidence Booster': Gwanzura After Strong Performance Against India

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 18 (IANS) Zimbabwe all-rounder Nyasha Gwanzura called her recent performance against India in the first T20I of the three-match series a "massive confidence booster" after troubling the Women in Blue at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here.

Gwanzura took three early wickets to put the hosts in choppy waters during the meagre chase of 115 on Friday. She removed newly-appointed India skipper Smriti Mandhana (nine) and rising youngster Anushka Sharma (four) in her first over, which was the second of the innings.

She later got rid of India's new vice-captain Shafali Verma with a caught and bowled in the fourth over as the hosts were 19/4. Although India went on to win the match on the back of a strong stand of 82 from debutant Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma, Gwanzura hogged considerable limelight for her performance.

"It really felt good, being able to take those wickets for the team and helping my team, backing me all the way, so it really meant a lot," Gwanzura said on her 3-18 in the first T20I ahead of the second match on Sunday.

She added that her plan was to keep things simple, highlighting that the performance has been a massive booster for her. "I just told myself to keep it simple and just work with the plan. It has been a massive confidence booster, I won't lie. But then the backing from my team has been really helpful and, yeah, just keeping it simple," she added.

She revealed that the team would look to do better with strike rotation in the second match as they aim to spring a surprise against the heavyweights India. "Our main focus now is to rotate strike and keep the scoreboard ticking, and then we'll start from there. (What are you most looking forward to?) Of course, two more T20s, ODIs, but also off the field.

"We're looking to enjoy India and learn as much as we can, knowing that India is one of the big teams. We're really looking forward to learning a lot," she added.

India were asked to bowl first by Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Both teams went unchanged as India have a chance to wrap up the series early, with the third T20I scheduled to take place on Tuesday.