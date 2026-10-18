CISF Plans Sector-Specific Functional Reorganisation From Nov 1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will reorganise its administrative and operational control structure from November 1 to enable sector-specific supervision, efficiency and coordination, an official said on Sunday.

The functional reorganisation, approved by the Union Home Ministry, assumes significance as the CISF's mandate is expanding beyond conventional industrial security to encompass new and specialised security responsibilities, an official statement said.

Under the reorganisation, the National Capital Region Sector has been reorganised into the Government Building Museums and Monuments and Mass Rapid Transit System (GBMM & MRTS) Sector in New Delhi.

The North Sector (New Delhi) and North Eastern Sector-II (Kolkata) have been restructured as the Power-I and Power-II Sectors, respectively, the statement said.

The Eastern Sector (Ranchi) has been transitioned into the Coal Sector, while the Central Sector (Bhilai) is now the dedicated Steel Sector, it added.

The North Eastern Sector (Guwahati) has been transformed into the Petroleum and Natural Gas Sector, it said.

To fortify India's maritime trade infrastructure, the Western Sector (Mumbai) and South Sector (Chennai) have been respectively transformed into the West Coast Port Sector and the East Coast Port Sector, it added.

The existing Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Department of Space (DoS) Sector in Bengaluru, and Airport Sector-I in New Delhi, and Airport Sector-II in Bengaluru, will continue under their respective functional arrangements, the statement said.

The CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for port facilities under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The functional realignment of port-sector supervision is expected to support the development of specialised port-security expertise and coordination with port authorities and other stakeholders, the statement added.

Under the earlier arrangement, administrative and operational supervision was largely organised on the basis of territorial jurisdiction.

Over the past 25 years, the CISF adopted a functional approach in selected sectors, including aviation and strategic establishments under the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.

The experience gained from this approach highlighted the advantages of specialised supervision, focused training, sector-specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), better utilisation of specialised personnel and closer coordination with the concerned organisations, the statement said.

Building on this experience, the CISF has reviewed the supervisory structure of the remaining territorial sectors and undertaken their functional realignment after detailed deliberations with supervisory formations, branches at Force Headquarters and senior officers, followed by approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement added.