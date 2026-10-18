Telangana: Cyberabad Police Organises Cyber Dandiya To Create Cybercrime Awareness

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Telangana's Cyberabad Police organised Cyber Dandiya, blending cultural celebrations with important cyber safety messages, to create cybercrime awareness among the public and further strengthen Police–Public relations.

The programme was organised on Sunday under the leadership of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M. Ramesh, in coordination with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Government officials, police personnel, representatives from IT companies, youth, women, families and members of the public from across the Cyberabad Commissionerate participated enthusiastically in the event. Around 2,000 people attended the programme.

The Commissioner said on the occasion that Cyber Dandiya was organised with the objective of taking cyber safety awareness closer to the public by combining awareness with a cultural celebration.

He said that through the Cyber Dandiya programme, the police could directly engage with citizens and create awareness about emerging cyber threats and the precautions required to stay safe in the digital world.

As part of the programme, various types of cybercrimes, their modus operandi and preventive measures were explained to the public. AI, digital tools, videos and practical demonstrations were used to create cybercrime awareness, making cyber safety messages simple, interactive and easy to understand. While technology has made everyday life easier, cybercriminals are constantly adopting new methods to deceive people.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant against digital arrest scams, investment and trading Frauds, phishing, smishing, OTP frauds, fake links and part-time job frauds.

Dr Ramesh advised citizens not to share OTPs, passwords, PINs or banking credentials with anyone and not to click on suspicious links. He also cautioned people to verify online investment offers, particularly those promising unusually high returns. In case of cyber fraud, victims should act immediately, call the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline and report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, he said.

The event was mentored and coordinated by Pushpa, DCP Crimes, Cyberabad, with the active participation of senior police officers and personnel of Cyberabad Police.

She said that cybercriminals often exploit people's fear, greed and trust to commit fraud. She cautioned citizens against unknown calls, video calls, suspicious APK files and links, fake investment schemes and part-time job offers.