Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces Tech-Driven Enhanced On-Board Services In Five Superfast Trains

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 18 (IANS) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced enhanced on-board services in five selected superfast train services, becoming the second zonal railway in the country to implement the initiative, officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the services have been introduced in Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express, Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express, New Jalpaiguri-Patna Vande Bharat Express and New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati Vande Bharat Express.

He said that the enhanced services were introduced in the two New Jalpaiguri-based Vande Bharat Express trains on October 14 in the presence of senior railway officials.

On the same day, the Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express was also equipped with these services from its originating station, Kamakhya, adjoining Guwahati city.

The Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express and Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express had already commenced operations with enhanced On-Board Services on October 10 and 11, respectively.

The enhanced On-Board Services aim to improve cleanliness, hygiene and passenger comfort through regular coach and AC window cleaning, better washroom maintenance, efficient waste management and timely distribution and collection of linen.

According to CPRO Sharma, dedicated teams will provide basic technical assistance, monitor water availability and address passenger complaints within a target of two hours, with unresolved issues escalated to the concerned Railway authorities.

The initiative also incorporates digital monitoring, geo-tagged service verification, staff tracking and a centralised monitoring mechanism to strengthen accountability and service delivery.

Real-time passenger feedback, star ratings and AI-based cleaning assessments will further facilitate performance evaluation and ensure continuous improvement in service quality and the overall passenger experience, the CPRO said.

Through this initiative, Northeast Frontier Railway aims to further improve on-board cleanliness, maintain higher hygiene standards and enhance passenger satisfaction.

By integrating technology-driven housekeeping, digital monitoring and prompt grievance redressal, NFR is committed to providing passengers with a cleaner, more comfortable and improved travel experience, the NFR official noted.