INDIA Bloc To Hold Major Delhi Protest Against Electoral Roll Revision

INDIA bloc to protest electoral roll revision

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said a major protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would be held in Delhi, with leaders of the INDIA bloc expected to participate. He also said that the state government would expand the cabinet and a reshuffle would also be done before the government completes four years.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating two extension buildings of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla, Sukhu said the Congress and other opposition parties were preparing to raise their concerns over the electoral roll revision.“Very soon, a major rally is going to be held in Delhi on the issue of SIR, where leaders of all INDIA bloc parties will come together,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said the opposition had a constitutional responsibility to raise its voice against issues it believed were wrong, adding that the Congress, as the principal opposition party, was leading the campaign under Rahul Gandhi. On being asked whether the protests could gain momentum ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and other states, Sukhu said the impact of SIR would be felt across the country.

“The impact of SIR will be everywhere. There is no doubt about it,” he said. Sukhu said the protests were intended to challenge what the opposition alleges are irregularities in the electoral roll revision and to make the public aware of the issue. He alleged that“vote theft” had led to an incorrect electoral outcome and said the opposition would continue to protest against it.

Commission for administrative reorganisation

The Chief Minister also responded to the opposition's reported plans to challenge the state government's decision to constitute a commission to examine the reorganisation of administrative units. Sukhu said his government was prepared to face legal and political challenges.“Those who have the courage to face challenges take them on. We have the courage to face challenges,” he said.

He said the commission would examine the geographical and demographic aspects of all blocks, tehsils and districts before making recommendations on possible reorganisation. The review could include changes to district and tehsil boundaries, the restructuring of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) blocks and the reassignment of areas between districts, if considered necessary, he said.

Sukhu said two members had recently joined the commission and arrangements were being made to provide them office space so that they could begin their work.

Cabinet expansion on the cards

Asked about a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle ahead of the Congress government's completion of four years in December, Sukhu said the matter would be discussed with the party high command. He said the government had completed three years, 10 months and seven days in office and that any decision on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle would be taken after consultations with the high command.

(ANI)

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