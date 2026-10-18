RSS Does Generational Work, Its Core Motto Is 'Man-Making': Samant

RSS's Core Motto is 'Man-Making'

Author Rashmi Samant, whose book 'Hundred Years Young: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' examines the organisation as it completes a century, said the RSS cannot be understood through a single lens or in a short span of time. Speaking to ANI, Samant described the RSS as an organisation that does "generational work", stating that its core motto is "man-making".

"RSS is not your typical organisation. RSS does generational work. The core motto of RSS is man-making, and that is not something that happens in one day or two days; it happens generationally... It has just been four generations, so the goal of the RSS is so massive, and the undertaking is so vast that I do believe that the organisation is only 100 years old," she said.

Samant said researching the book changed her. "It is impossible to understand the RSS in a short period of time. It is impossible to understand it from one perspective," she said, adding that the organisation works with all sections of society.

She said that some anecdotes surprised her, as she did not know the organisation worked in those areas. "It is as deep as the ocean. The ocean is also not fully explored, and I feel similarly about the RSS," he said.

A New Perspective Beyond the 'Coloured Lens'

Samant said the RSS is often viewed through a "very coloured lens," with people either criticising or praising it too much.

"There are very few people who speak about the RSS from their lived experiences. So this is an endeavour to put together 20 very young contributors who come from every kind of identity you can imagine. Every religion. You have got Christian contributors, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu contributors. You have got people of the LGBTQIA plus community," she said.

She said such a perspective matters because the RSS "has had a massive impact on the course of history of this country for the past 100 years" and around the world.

"The contributors are all very young, very bold, very critical. They have the ability to reason with logic. We hope that the readers do take that perspective forward instead of the colored lens, which is very prevalent in society," she said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)