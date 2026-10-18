MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Airtripmaker Expands Business and First-class Flights Network to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney by Introducing Enhanced Coverage for Global Destinations as Part of Its Ongoing Growth Strategy Airtripmaker announces expanded business class and first class flight booking options from the United States to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney.

October 18, 2026 9:43 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Germantown, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2026) - Airtripmaker, an international flight booking platform, has strengthened its offerings for travelers seeking business class and first class flight tickets the USA, making premium long-haul travel more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective.

With rising demand for business class and first-class air tickets, Airtripmaker provides curated options across major international airlines, transparent pricing, and personalized booking support for travelers flying from the United States to all global destinations. The platform serves business travelers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking for Business class flights to London, Business class flights to Sydney , Business Class Flight to Amsterdam, Business Class Flight to Frankfurt, Business Class Flight to Tokyo and the rest of all global destinations with confidence and convenience.

While the platform has traditionally focused on India-bound travel, the latest expansion includes dedicated travel resources for destinations such as London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney and the rest of all other global destinations. This move aligns with increasing global travel demand and the need for structured access to international flight options.

"Our goal is to support a wider audience of global travelers by expanding beyond India-focused routes and offering comprehensive travel information across multiple destinations," said Sam Malhotra.

In addition to expanding its destination coverage, the company is focusing on improving user experience through structured navigation, keyword-driven content, and route-based categorization.

This expansion reflects Airtripmaker's broader vision of becoming a global travel discovery platform that helps users explore and compare international flight options efficiently.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, China and other international destinations with comprehensive route coverage from major North American & Canadian cities.

Contact Info:

Name: Sam Malhotra

Email: ...

Organization: Airtripmaker

Phone: 1-844-807-8355

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft