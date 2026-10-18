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Azerbaijani Boxing Club Members Secure Two Wins At German Tournament

Azerbaijani Boxing Club Members Secure Two Wins At German Tournament


Date: 2026-10-18 10:07:03

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Members of the Odlar Yurdu boxing club, based in Germany, have secured two victories at the Falkensteiner Box Gala amateur boxing tournament in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Three boxers from the club competed in the tournament, organised by the Aschersleben boxing club: Angelo Halili in the 50kg category, Dmitro Turkulets in the 60kg category and Oliver Rzeszutek in the 70kg category.

Turkulets and Rzeszutek won their respective bouts, while no result was specified for Halili.

Azad Azizov, head of the Odlar Yurdu boxing club, holder of the IBF European title and several other international belts, and a member of the board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, said the achievement was dedicated to 18 October, Azerbaijan's Independence Restoration Day.

Azizov said the club's boxers continued to demonstrate their attachment to their homeland and national values by winning competitions and representing Azerbaijan with distinction.

He also highlighted the importance of the tournament in helping the club's young boxers gain competitive experience and improve their sporting performance.

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AzerNews

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