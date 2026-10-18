Lithuania Links Attempted Arson At Starlink Equipment Facility To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said this, according to LRT.

According to him, the relevant authorities warned the company in advance of possible attacks and strengthened security, preventing the attempted arson.

Sinkevičius believes Russia was likely behind the attempted arson at the Lithuanian facility where Starlink equipment is stored.

He said the Lithuanian authorities are monitoring the activities of hostile states“very closely” and taking measures to protect people and their property.

Later, speaking on LRT radio, Sinkevičius said similar or related incidents had already occurred abroad, including in Poland and Bulgaria. He linked the incident to Russia's hybrid war against Europe.

“At around 02:00, there was an attempt to burn satellite antennas and a control unit. Incendiary liquids were found, along with containers ranging in capacity from three to 10 litres. The fact is that this was clearly an attempted act of sabotage or diversion, as we are seeing similar actions repeated across Europe. It is obvious that [...] this is part of Russia's hybrid war, involving acts of sabotage,” the Prime Minister said on LRT radio.

“We will learn more about who ordered it, how everything happened and who was behind it. It is likely that it is already clear who commissioned it – it is the Russian side,” he added.

Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas also confirmed the information, but stressed that he could not provide further details at this time.

“We will learn more about who ordered it, how everything happened and who was behind it. It is likely that it is already clear who commissioned it – it is the Russian side,” he added.

Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas also confirmed the information but stressed that he could not yet provide further details.

“The incident has been brought under control and prevented, but it is also being investigated,” the minister told journalists on Sunday.

Jolita Orentaitė, head of the Communications Division at the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), told BNS that a pre-trial investigation had been launched into the incident.

The Prime Minister has convened a meeting of the National Security Commission for October 19 to discuss the attempted arson, as well as an incident involving a drone that crashed in northern Lithuania earlier on Sunday.

The commission will also consider expanding the powers of Lithuanian agencies to neutralize drones.

n fighter jets shoot down two drones over Black Se

As reported by Ukrinform, last week Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said he had authorized the use of the military to reinforce security along the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region.

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