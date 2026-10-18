FM Sybiha Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Incident At Canadian Military Base
“Deeply saddened by the tragic incident and devastating fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta. My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.
He wished a speedy recovery to those injured and strength to the rescue teams.
“Ukraine stands in solidarity with Canada at this difficult time,” Sybiha said.Read also: Zelensky, Carney discuss U.S. contacts and upcoming diplomatic events
As reported by Ukrinform, a major fire broke out following a serious incident at the Wainwright military base in Alberta, Canada, leaving people dead and injured.
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