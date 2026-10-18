18 Jordanians Conclude Training Under Joint Vocational Program With Italy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) – The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) has graduated the first cohort of 18 trainees from the Jordanian-Italian Center for Training and Qualification, aimed at preparing Jordanian workers for employment opportunities in Italy.

According to a VTC statement issued Sunday, the four-month program comprised 224 training hours, including 120 hours of Italian language instruction, 72 hours of practical construction training in masonry and plastering, and 32 hours of occupational health and safety training.

All 18 participants completed the A1 level of Italian language proficiency and passed their final examinations, achieving a 100 percent pass rate. Their résumés and professional profiles were also prepared in Italian to facilitate employment procedures.

The graduates are expected to proceed with interviews, employment contracts, and travel arrangements before potentially taking up jobs in Italy.

Held under the patronage of Ministry of Labor Secretary-General Abdulhalim Doujan, Chairman of the VTC Board of Directors, the graduation ceremony was attended by Italian Ambassador to Jordan Pier Luigi Zamporlini, VTC Director-General Raafat Sawafeen, Formedil Italy Director Stefano Macale, and representatives of partner institutions.

Doujan called for aligning vocational training with domestic and international labor market requirements through programs combining technical skills, language proficiency, and occupational health and safety standards.

Zamporlini, in turn, highlighted Jordanian-Italian cooperation in vocational training, describing the Formedil Academy project as a means of developing workforce skills and improving employment prospects. He reaffirmed Italy's commitment to exchanging expertise and technology and strengthening cooperation with the VTC.

Sawafeen outlined the corporation's role in providing training facilities, equipment, and logistical support to help prepare Jordanian workers for employment at home and abroad.

Macale said Formedil Jordan Academy focuses on developing skilled workers for Italy's construction sector, including language training, workplace safety, and awareness of workers' rights and responsibilities, to facilitate safe and regular labor mobility.

The project follows a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2025 between the VTC and the Italian side, represented by Formedil Perugia, which aims to train 20 Jordanians annually through a program linking vocational qualifications with employment opportunities in Italy.

Separately, the VTC conducted 20 specialized occupational health and safety training sessions for 205 participants, who received international certificates.

The initiative is part of "broader" cooperation between Jordanian and Italian institutions to align vocational training with labor market needs and expand employment opportunities for Jordanian workers.

//Petra// AO