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Majid Alsadi Charity Foundation Provides In-Kind Medical Donation To King Hussein Cancer Center


Date: 2026-10-18 10:06:03

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 18 (Petra) –Majid Alsadi Charity Foundation has provided a donation of medical supplies to the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), supporting the center's efforts to ensure a "safe" healthcare environment and strengthen prevention and safety measures.

On its scope, this initiative is an extension of the foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare institutions and their humanitarian missions, reflecting its dedication to serving the community and fostering values ​​of benevolence and social solidarity.

The foundation is a humanitarian initiative focused on empowering underprivileged communities. It has been active since 2006, guided by the vision of its founder, Dr. Majid Alsadi.

The foundation is committed to supporting education, youth development, and humanitarian work and strives to improve impoverished individuals' lives by providing essential support and creating opportunities that bring about meaningful, lasting change.

Beyond its focus on education, the foundation also contributes to poverty alleviation efforts by providing financial assistance, essential supplies, and medical care to underpriviliged households.

//Petra// AG

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Jordan News Agency

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