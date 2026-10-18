Ad-Dulayl Development Zone Invites Investors To Explore Investment Opportunities In Phase 3 Expansion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park and Real Estate Company (IDMC) has invited local and international investors and industrial companies to explore the investment opportunities available within Phase 3 of Ad-Dulayl Development Zone.

The company encouraged interested investors to contact its team for detailed information on industrial land, investment incentives, services, and tailored investment solutions, as well as to arrange site visits to discuss their proposed projects and operational requirements.

The invitation follows the company's announcement that development work is progressing on Phase 3 of Ad-Dulayl Development Zone, covering a total area of approximately 387,000 square meters.

The expansion forms part of IDMC's strategy to attract additional domestic and foreign industrial investments and further strengthen the zone's position as a leading industrial investment destination in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the company said the expansion responds to "growing" opportunities in the industrial sector and aligns with national priorities to stimulate investment, increase exports, and create employment opportunities.

The project will provide sufficient additional industrial land to accommodate a "diverse" range of manufacturing activities, offering investors flexible options to establish new operations or expand their existing production facilities in Jordan.

As for its goals, IDMC explained that Phase 3 aims to attract new investments across a broad range of industrial sectors, particularly garments, knitwear, textiles, and related supporting industries, as well as manufacturing and light industries, food processing, packaging, logistics, storage and warehousing, and supporting industrial services and facilities.

The company added that the expansion also presents opportunities for developing workers' accommodation, commercial facilities, and other projects supporting industrial activities. These developments are expected to strengthen integration among different sectors and contribute to creating a comprehensive industrial environment capable of meeting investors' operational requirements.

Through this expansion, IDMC seeks to attract new industrial companies from regional and international markets while encouraging businesses already operating in Jordan to expand their investments or relocate part of their manufacturing operations to Ad-Dulayl Development Zone to benefit from its competitive investment advantages and incentives.

Phase 3 builds upon the zone's established industrial base, supported by a range of government and complementary services, including Customs, the Ministry of Labour, Public Security, Civil Defense, Notary Public services, freight forwarding, customs clearance, and other services essential to industrial and investment activities.

The company emphasized that Phase 3 represents a promising opportunity for investors seeking to establish new industrial projects or expand their operations in Jordan, taking advantage of the zone's strategic location, investment incentives, and comprehensive industrial real estate solutions.

This integrated ecosystem helps provide investors with a supportive business environment, streamline procedures associated with establishing and operating industrial projects, and strengthen synergies between manufacturing facilities and supporting economic activities.

IDMC highlighted that Ad-Dulayl Development Zone offers competitive investment advantages, particularly the incentives available to qualifying projects within Jordan's development zones.

These include a 5 percent income tax rate on eligible activities, customs duty exemptions on production inputs and equipment in accordance with applicable legislation, and the ability to maintain 100 percent foreign ownership and repatriate profits and capital, subject to prevailing laws and regulations.

Investors can also benefit from Jordan's extensive network of international trade agreements, providing access to major global markets, including the United States, Arab countries, the European Union, Canada, and others, subject to the specific terms and requirements of each agreement. These trade arrangements enhance opportunities for export-oriented manufacturing projects and support companies in accessing multiple international markets.

According to the statement, IDMC offers investors a variety of flexible investment options, including the purchase or lease of industrial land and customized Built-to-Suit (BTS) solutions. Under the BTS model, industrial facilities can be designed and developed according to each investor's specific technical and operational requirements.

These solutions may include the design and development of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, administrative offices, utility and service facilities, and workers' accommodation, tailored to the nature of the industrial activity, production requirements, and future expansion plans. Investors may also choose between purchasing the completed property or leasing it under a long-term agreement.

The company stated that the Phase 3 expansion represents a continuation of Ad-Dulayl Development Zone's longstanding contribution to Jordan's industrial development. Over the years, the zone has successfully attracted domestic and foreign industrial investments, supported Jordanian exports, and contributed to job creation.

IDMC reiterated its commitment to promoting the new investment opportunities through ongoing engagement with embassies, diplomatic missions, chambers of commerce and industry, and investment promotion institutions. These efforts aim to establish new partnerships and attract industrial projects that contribute to sustainable economic development.

Ad-Dulayl Development Zone is located in Zarqa Governorate, approximately 30 kilometers from Amman. Its strategic location provides "convenient" access to domestic markets, transportation networks, and logistics services, further enhancing its attractiveness as a destination for industrial investment.

//Petra// NQ