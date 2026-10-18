The Government Of Kenya Joins Hands With United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) To Improve Learning For Refugee Children In All The Camps

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Every child in Kakuma and Dadaab deserves quality learning and a clear pathway into Kenya's education system.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Education and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are assessing primary and secondary schools in the two refugee camps from 14th to 21st October 2026.

The findings will show where learners and schools need the most support. They will guide targeted, evidence-based interventions to close those gaps and help shape the gradual inclusion of refugee learners into the National Education System.

The exercise is part of the Secondary Education Equity and Quality Improvement Programme (SEEQIP) and the Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning Programme (KPEELP).

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