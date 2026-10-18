15 Houses Burnt In Manipur's Kamjong, Kuki Civilians Flee Four Injured In Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 18 (IANS) At least 15 houses belonging to the Kuki tribal community were reportedly burnt by suspected militants in Chassad village in Manipur's Kamjong district, forcing civilians to flee their homes and take shelter in nearby forest areas and a camp of security forces, officials and local sources said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night, following a gun attack in the village earlier in the day in which a Kuki civilian, identified as Seikhohao Haokip, was killed and four others sustained bullet injuries, according to reports.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the violence, expressing grief over Haokip's death and concern for the injured village leaders and displaced families. Describing the burning of houses as an intolerable crime, Kipgen said she had directed the district administration, state police and security forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, protect civilians and their property, and ensure that those responsible for the violence were brought to justice.

A police official said that a joint column of the Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Kamjong Police had been deployed in the affected area to bring the situation under control.

In a separate incident at Kamjong district headquarters on Saturday night, three Tangkhul Naga civilians sustained bullet injuries in an attack reportedly involving rival armed groups. The injured were identified as T. Chithung, S. Malung and M. Shithung. They were admitted to Kamjong Hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.

Both Chassad village and Kamjong district headquarters are located near the India-Myanmar border, a sensitive area that has witnessed security concerns amid tensions between armed groups.

According to local accounts, residents fled their homes amid fears for their safety. Chassad Police Station reportedly received information about the incident on Sunday. A spot inquiry had not been conducted by the time of reporting, reportedly due to a shortage of personnel. The full extent of the damage caused by the arson, the circumstances surrounding the attacks and the identities of those involved remain unverified.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals, in a statement said that the security situation in Kamjong district, particularly Chassad village, has deteriorated alarmingly. Within just over a week, four Kuki-Zo civilians have been killed, exposing the government's failure to protect innocent lives, the organisation said.

The KZC questioned why NSCN-IM cadres are reportedly allowed to operate freely in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Chandel districts, despite the ceasefire arrangement being understood to apply to Nagaland.“The Government of India must clarify this situation and take immediate action to stop further attacks. An economic embargo is also reportedly preventing Kuki-Zo civilians in Kamjong from purchasing essential commodities,” the KZC said.

The tribal body demanded unrestricted access to essential supplies and the immediate deployment of Central security forces between the Police Station and Chassad village to protect civilians. KZC urged both the governments of India and Manipur to ensure civilian protection, hold those responsible accountable, provide ex-gratia assistance to the bereaved families, and compensate those whose houses have been burnt.

The Kuki-Zo people are citizens of India and are entitled to equal protection under the Constitution. The government must act urgently to prevent further loss of life and ensure their safety and dignity, the statement said.