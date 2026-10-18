'Jailer 2' Maker Nelson Dilipkumar Poses With Rajinikanth: Thalaivar Magic Hits Different

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Basking in the success of 'Jailer 2', director Nelson Dilipkumar shared a memorable click with superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday.

Nelson expressed his gratitude to the audience for an overwhelming response to the action entertainer with a new post on X. The filmmaker dropped a picture with Rajinikanth and acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Spilling his excitement about the success of his latest release, Nelson wrote on the micro-blogging site,“Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support (sic).”

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Jailer 2' also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprising their roles from the original flick. Joining them in the cast this time were SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan.

Many members from the fraternity also used social media to congratulate Rajinikanth and Nelson on another cinematic gem.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team."

Dhanush, who watched the first day first show of the movie, also congratulated team 'Jailer 2' saying, "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER (followed by a number of fire symbols). A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan."

Director Karthik Subbaraj, added, "Thalaivar sets the screen on Wild Wild Fire. Can't take my eyes off him.... Love you Thalaivaaaa. Goosebumps Overloaded Mass Blast.... #Jailer2.@Nelsondilpkumar writing and execution(Excellent symbol).@anirudhofficial breathes high octane energy in every frame. Whattey wonderful moment to see @mithunda_off sir, @Mohanlal sir @NimmaShivanna sir @bindasbhidu sir @vidya_balan madam @iHrithik sir @iam_SJSuryah sir all in one film. Entertainment max. Thank you @sunpictures and whole cast n crew for giving us Blockbuster feast in Theatres."