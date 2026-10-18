Ranji Trophy 2026: UP Star Rinku Singh's Back-To-Back Centuries Reignite National Selection Debate

Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Rinku Singh could not have asked for a better start to the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026/27 season than delivering a back-to-back century to rescue his side once again.

In Uttar Pradesh's second match of the Ranji Trophy season against Goa at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Rinku Singh emerged as the lone warrior as he played an unbeaten innings of 118 off 186 balls, including 11 fours and 2 sixes, before his side was bundled out for 202 in 71 overs in the first innings, leaving him standing tall while wickets fell around him.

The southpaw's 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Madhav Kaushik (45) and then another crucial 65-run stand for the 10th wicket with Vansh Chaudhary (4) helped Uttar Pradesh post a respectable total on a challenging pitch.

Also Read:Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill fails, Priyansh Arya smashes 199 on Day 1

Rinku Singh's Back-to-Back Centuries Put Him in the National Spotlight

The Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh, who last featured for Team India in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in July this year, has been in phenomenal domestic form. The southpaw was excluded from the recently concluded white-ball home series against the West Indies and the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Uttar Pradesh batter was also not included in the recent India A ODI series against Australia A in Puducherry and the upcoming three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand, starting on October 24. However, Rinku Singh is apparently unfazed by his omission, choosing instead to let his bat do the talking in the domestic circuit.

In Uttar Pradesh's opening match against Bihar, the 28-year-old played an innings of 112 off 168 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes, to help the side post a total of 540 before forcing an innings victory. He carried on his momentum into the second match, where he notched up another three-figure mark, proving once again that his red-ball game is operating at an elite level.

Hundred in first match ✅

Hundred in second match ✅

- No Place in India & amp; India A team but Rinku Singh continues to make impact in Ranji Trophy

He is on a mission, What a batter, hoping BCCI picks him soon, he deserves a spot. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2026

With two back-to-back centuries, Rinku Singh's first-class batting average has risen to beyond 60 over 78-plus innings. Despite not being in the scheme of things in India's Test setup, the southpaw continues to demonstrate why he is among the most reliable middle-order batters in the domestic circuit.

In the last Ranji Trophy season, Rinku featured in only two matches for Uttar Pradesh due to national commitments and scored 341 runs, including two centuries, at an exceptional average of 341, underlining his consistency and ability to convert opportunities into big scores.

Rinku Singh's First-Class Numbers Spark Calls For India Test Selection

Rinku Singh's back-to-back centuries in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and his exceptional numbers in First-Class cricket have reignited debate over his exclusion from India's Test setup on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts urging the selectors to give him an opportunity in the longest format.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned Rinku Singh's continued exclusion from India's squads despite his impressive domestic performances. While some called for his inclusion in the Test team, others pointed to his first-class average of over 60, and a few urged the selectors to reconsider his case.

Another section of fans also suggested that Rinku should bat higher up the order to strengthen his case for an India call-up, while others expressed frustration over his continued absence from the national setup despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

@CricCrazyJohns @Flicks_it Bruh how tf is this a rationale decision? how can rinku miss out on even the india A side let alone India main side? Age, stats, form everything is on his side ffs

- PassionateGuyy (@ItPassionate) October 18, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns He needs to bat higher up the order to force the selectors to have a look at him

- HR128 (@Harishr05846526) October 18, 2026

Another for Rinku Singh against Goa in the Ranji Trophy!

With teammates falling early, Rinku stood firm at crease and fought his way past a century

A century of patience, class, and a silent slap to the selectors who keep ignoring him for India. Saawan Kumar | KKR Tactical Analyst (Fan) (@Saawan_KKR) October 18, 2026

After 78 innings, Rinku Singh has 3969 first class runs.

That's almost 51 runs per innings. Incredible consistency

- Aman Patel (@lilbrownykid) October 18, 2026

Rinku Singh averages 61.33 in first-class cricket with his hundred today, now in the top 10 of highest FC averages (min. 50 innings), yet nowhere near any India side.

- Sarah Waris (@swaris16) October 18, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns I think he will get one more chance in Test cricket to prove himself, as he is still the best batter for India. Hope the selectors give him one more chance to show his domestic performance. @CricCrazyJohns

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) October 18, 2026

@BCCI @GautamGambhir

What has Rinku Singh done wrong to deserve this treatment? Why is he not being given a proper place in the full ICT setup while players like Gurnoor Brar, Washington Sundar, and Naman Dhir are getting opportunities? Rinku has proved his worth and deserves

- Finn allen fan (@allen17309) October 18, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns RINKU SINGH IN FIRST CLASS CRICKET IS AN ULTIMATE

- Dilip sharma (@Dilipsh49755632) October 18, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns He has been typecast as a lower order batter

With a 60+ average in fc, if this guy doesn't wear whites for India I don't know what to say

- dashirunrun6 (@suranjanadutta6) October 18, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns He needs to bat higher up the order to force the selectors to have a look at him

- HR128 (@Harishr05846526) October 18, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns BCCI needs to open their eyes!

- GLACIER SINGH (@icechillled) October 18, 2026

What the actual hell else does he have to do?

- AnishAhamed (@AnishAhamed1823) October 18, 2026

Honestly I just want him to play Test cricket. He's not gonna get opportunities in the T20I circus. He will just rot the bench. Hope he plays the entire Domestic season.

- Manas (@manas__3) October 18, 2026

Team India selection is Joke whoever is getting chance these days. Real match winners are playing ranji matches

- ExtraChutney (@ItsPbg) October 18, 2026

In his First-Class career, Rinku Singh has amassed 3987 runs, including 12 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 61.33 in 78 innings, solidifying his status as one of the most prolific and dependable run-scorers in modern Indian domestic cricket.

It remains to be seen whether national selectors will take notice of his exceptional red-ball form and reward his consistency with a much-deserved call-up to the Test squad or the India 'A' setup.

Also Read:Mohammed Shami snubbed again for NZ tour despite strong domestic form