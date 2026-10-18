Ukrainian Ambassador Congratulates Azerbaijan On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)

Wishing the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and a bright future! Grateful for support”, the ambassador wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

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