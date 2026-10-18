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Ukrainian Ambassador Congratulates Azerbaijan On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 09:46:29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

“Happy Independence Restoration Day, Azerbaijan.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan historically have a strong friendship, strategic partnership, and mutual support for territorial integrity.

Wishing the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and a bright future! Grateful for support”, the ambassador wrote in a post on the social media platform X.



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Trend News Agency

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