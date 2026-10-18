Goa: Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack On CEC, Govt Over 'Vote Chori'

MENAFN - IANS) Margao (Goa), Oct 18 (IANS) Describing the Congress as“guardian of the Constitution”, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the government and CEC Gyanesh Kumar for what he called“vote chori”, promising to bring the culprits to book.

Addressing a party rally at Margao in Goa, Gandhi said,“Vote chori is an attack on the Constitution and the Congress party's dharma as the party is the guardian of the statute.”

“Gyanesh Kumar and others will face the law and pay a price for what they have done,” said Gandhi, challenging the government to file a case against him for his repeated claims about vote theft.

“I already have 45 cases, including defamation, against me, and I challenge them to file a new case for my vote chori claims. I know they will not do this as filing a case against me on this issue will make the matter legal and expose them,” he said.

Gandhi said those who have indulged in vote theft are experiencing sleepless nights in Delhi as they know that they will have to face the Congress someday.

“They cannot escape from the Congress,” he said, promising that the party will ensure justice is done.

He also repeated the allegation of vote theft during the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bengal and Assam.

He said the truth has been brought before all and vote theft is a reality.“We have proved this with evidence. Vote chori has been done,” he said.

“They cut Opposition parties' votes, they cut our votes and increase their own votes. They shift voters from one district to another and one state to another. Therefore, Congress workers in Goa have to remain very alert to foil their attempts at vote theft,” he said while addressing party workers in Hindi.

He also attacked the BJP government in Goa for rampant corruption, claiming that the assets of the Chief Minister have grown many-fold since the last elections.

Gandhi said the ruling party has used Goa as a“piggy bank” to extract resources and money.

Earlier, Gandhi joined the final day of the Goy Rakhon Yatra (Save Goa Campaign) in Margao and walked alongside party workers ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly Elections.

His address at the public meeting marked the conclusion of the 27-day campaign after covering all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa.

During the 27-day campaign, the Congress raised key issues including land conversion, unemployment, corruption, public safety, environmental protection and the preservation of Goa's identity and cultural heritage.

Elections to pick a new 40-member Assembly are due in Goa in February-March 2027.