Jagan Regrets Supporting Law On Appointment Of Election Commissioners

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 18 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday that he regrets supporting the 2023 law on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, saying the ruling Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government should not control the selection process.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy added that be it State Election Commissioner or Central Election Commissioner, the ruling TDP should not nominate them.

YSRCP had supported Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

"Earlier at the Centre, YSRCP supported the system wherein the ruling party can nominate the Election Commissioner but today we are regretting the mistake we made by supporting it," the YSRCP Chief said.

He remarked that an examiner cannot be appointed by the student.

"No matter, how sincere is the examiner, he has to face the criticism, if appointment is not done by a neutral body," Reddy said, demanding restoration of the earlier system of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The YSRCP Chief said the panel comprising Leader of Opposition, Chief Justice of India and Prime Minister should appoint the Chief Election Commissioner.

He added that the presence of Chief Justice of India will make it a neutral body.

"Currently, Prime Minister and a Minister nominated by the Prime Minister have two votes and Leader of Opposition one vote. Since two votes go in favour of one person, he will be a nominee of the government. This is a flaw in the system. We realised this after we made the mistake," he said.

Calling for reforms to restore the earlier system, the YSRCP Chief added that this was necessary to ensure the credibility of election system.

He demanded similar reform for appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC).

He said the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu or the TDP should not appoint the State Election Commissioner.

THE YSRCP Chief was speaking to media after meeting State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha to complain about the attempts by the ruling TDP-led coalition government to stop YSRCP candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming local body polls.

Stating that SEC Punetha is appointed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP leader alleged that SEC was acting on his directions.