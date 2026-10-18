South Korea, Ukraine Had No Discussion On Timing Of Disclosing North Korea POW Repatriation: Diplomat

MENAFN - IANS) Warsaw, Oct 18 (IANS) South Korea and Ukraine had formed a consensus to keep discussions on the repatriation of captured North Korean soldiers confidential for as long as possible, a South Korean diplomat said Sunday.

Yoon Ji-wan, charge d'affaires at the South Korean Embassy in Ukraine, made the remark during a parliamentary audit by the subcommittee on foreign affairs conducted at the South Korean Embassy in Poland, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We had no discussions on a timeline for disclosure, but we did share the idea that confidentiality should be maintained for as long as possible," Yoon said via video.

Yoon said the embassy in Ukraine was caught off guard when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the repatriation of the North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 23. Yoon added that Ukraine had yet to provide a specific explanation on why Zelensky made that disclosure.

"Even within Ukraine, there has been criticism over the lack of internal coordination and the spontaneous breach of confidentiality," Yoon said. "The Ukrainian side has not refuted our claims further. This has led us to believe that they cannot deny the existence of the non-disclosure agreement."

South Korea and Ukraine have seen their relations turn frosty in light of Zelensky's revelation. Seoul has accused Kyiv of breaching the non-disclosure agreement, while Ukraine has shot back that no such pact existed in the first place.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently claimed in a media interview that he considered the matter closed, shunning South Korea's demand for an apology.

Amid the diplomatic row, South Korea recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chang.

When lawmakers pointed out that the failure to secure the non-disclosure deal in writing had caused the friction, Yoon said, "Formalizing a diplomatic agreement in writing would amount to a treaty," adding that it was difficult to publicly disclose specific proof of diplomatic discussions.

"The repatriation of the POWs is a major achievement for both nations," Yoon added. "There is a mutual understanding that bilateral relations should be built on stability and trust, and that this issue must be resolved wisely."

Yoon attended the parliamentary audit virtually from Kyiv, representing the embassy following Ambassador Park's recall.