BJP Slams Congress Over Alleged 'Regime Change' Plans, Calls For Probe

BJP questions 'regime change' plot

BJP Himachal Pradesh State General Secretary Sanjeev Katwal on Sunday questioned the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over alleged plans for“regime change”, claims of payments to protesters and an alleged assault on a woman police officer, saying that violence and disorder cannot be justified in the name of democracy and the Constitution.

In a press statement, Katwal said peaceful protest was a constitutional right, but attempts to destabilise democratic institutions through violence, threats or unconstitutional activities could not be accepted.

Referring to discussions and allegations surrounding“regime change”, he said the only constitutional means of changing a government in India was through the people's mandate.“India is the world's largest democracy, and the people's mandate is the only constitutional way to change a government. Any thinking that seeks a change of power through violence, intimidation or unconstitutional activities runs contrary to democratic values,” Katwal said. He called for an impartial investigation into the allegations and said the facts should be brought before the public.

Allegations of payments to protesters

Katwal also referred to claims circulating on social media that protesters participating in political demonstrations in Delhi were being paid between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 and were allegedly required to wear black coats. He said the claims needed independent verification and, if substantiated, would raise serious questions about political ethics and public trust.“Public support is earned through people's trust, not through money power,” he said, demanding a response from the Congress leadership.

Concern over assault on woman cop

The BJP leader also expressed concern over the alleged misconduct and assault involving an NSUI worker and a woman police officer. He said any mistreatment of police personnel, particularly women officers tasked with maintaining law and order, was unacceptable. Katwal asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether the Congress leadership supported impartial action and equal application of the law in such cases.

He further sought clarification from the Congress over allegations relating to the registration of a police complaint against Delhi Police in Rajasthan, saying that while legal objections to police action could be raised, facts and due process must be respected.

Congress's stance on Sanatan Dharma questioned

Taking aim at the Congress's position on Sanatan Dharma and Indian cultural traditions, Katwal alleged that statements and political activities by some Congress leaders had shown insensitivity towards religious sentiments. He said political differences should not become a reason to disrespect any religion, faith or cultural tradition, and asked Gandhi to clarify his party's position on respecting all religious beliefs.

Katwal said the BJP remained committed to democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law and peaceful political expression. He urged the Congress leadership to respond factually to the allegations concerning the videos circulating on social media, alleged payments to protesters and alleged misconduct involving police officers. He said the public expected political parties to uphold transparency, responsible conduct and democratic norms. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)