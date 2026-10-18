IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2Nd T20I: Zimbabwe Opts To Bat, India Aims To Improve

Zimbabwe Women won the toss and opted to bat first against India Women in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo said the team would look to build on its positive start in the previous match by rotating the strike effectively and putting up a competitive total. "We will bat first, last time we had good start and we are hoping to do well. We just want to rotate the strike well and put up a good total. Hopefully we go through the process well, we would like to bowl well in the power-play. We are going with the same eleven," Nkomo said at the toss.

India captain Smriti Mandhana said the team would aim to improve its batting performance after struggling at the start of the opening T20I. "We were looking to bowl first. We didn't bat well in the first match and we will look to get better in that department. Last match we were 19/4 and we would want to do well. We are going with the same eleven," Mandhana said.

India lead series after opening win

India Women began the three-match series with a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening T20I at the same venue on Friday. However, the hosts endured a difficult start in their chase of 115, slipping to 19/4 before recovering to reach the target in 15.4 overs.

The opening match marked Mandhana's first outing as India's full-time captain, with the team managing to secure victory despite its early batting collapse. India will now look to build on their opening win and strengthen their position in the series, while Zimbabwe will aim to level the contest with a better performance in the second T20I.

Playing XI

Teams: India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha. (ANI)

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