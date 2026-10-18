Shrikant Sharma To Tour HP's Tribal Areas To Strengthen BJP Organisation

BJP's Shrikant Sharma on 9-Day HP Tour

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal Pradesh in-charge and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma will undertake a nine-day organisational tour of Himachal Pradesh from October 19 to 27, focusing on strengthening the party organisation in tribal, remote and border areas.

During his visit, Sharma will travel across Shimla, Rampur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi and Kullu, holding a series of organisational meetings and interacting directly with party office-bearers and grassroots workers. The tour will particularly focus on strengthening the party's organisational structure in remote, tribal and border areas, reviewing activities at the Mandal level and enhancing coordination between party leadership and workers.

Detailed Tour Itinerary

According to the proposed schedule issued by the BJP State Office, Sharma will attend organisational meetings at the BJP State Headquarters in Shimla on October 19 from 11.30 am to 3 pm. He will then proceed to Rampur, where he will hold informal discussions with party workers from the Rampur Assembly constituency.

On October 20, Sharma will visit Bhawanagar in Kinnaur district and participate in the Nichar Mandal meeting from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm before proceeding to Kalpa.

On October 21, he will attend a joint organisational meeting of the Kalpa and Sangla Mandals at Reckong Peo from 11.30 am to 1 pm. Later, at 2.30 pm, he will participate in the Moorang Mandal meeting at Spillo before proceeding to Pooh.

On October 22, Sharma will attend the Pooh Mandal meeting at Nako at 10.30 am, following which he will travel to Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district.

On October 23, he will participate in the Spiti Mandal meeting at Kaza at 10.30 am and subsequently proceed to Keylong.

On October 24, Sharma will attend the Keylong Mandal meeting at 10.30 am, followed by the Udaipur Mandal meeting at 2.30 pm.

On October 25, he will visit the remote Pangi region of Chamba district and participate in the Pangi Mandal meeting at 12.30 pm.

On October 26, Sharma will travel from Pangi to Manali. The following day, he will attend an organisational meeting in Kullu at 11 am with members of the last three District Executive Committees of BJP Kullu.

Aiming for Grassroots Engagement

The tour aims to establish direct communication with grassroots workers, review Mandal-level activities and strengthen the party's organisational effectiveness across the state.

The visit will cover tribal regions such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, where direct engagement with party workers is aimed at strengthening organisational coordination.

Local office-bearers and workers will have an opportunity to share their organisational experiences, challenges and suggestions directly with the state in-charge.

The BJP has emphasised maintaining continuous communication with workers at every organisational level, from the state leadership to Mandal and booth units. The visit is aimed at further strengthening organisational coordination, grassroots participation and the party's presence across remote regions of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

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