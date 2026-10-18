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Netherlands Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijan On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 09:31:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Restoration of Independence Day.

The relevant message was published on the diplomatic mission's page on the social media platform X.

“Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of its Independence.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity and progress,” the post reads.



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Trend News Agency

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