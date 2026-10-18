Spyre Therapeutics Announces Clinical And Preclinical Data Presentations At United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients, today announced presentations at United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2026 in Barcelona. The presentations include the first scientific congress presentation of clinical data across all three of Spyre's IBD antibodies-SPY001 (anti-α4β7), SPY002 (anti-TL1A), and SPY003 (anti-IL-23)-which are now being tested as monotherapies and pairwise combinations in the SKYLINE study, as well as new preclinical data demonstrating additive efficacy of these complementary mechanisms.

“Despite significant advances in the treatment of IBD, many patients still do not achieve or maintain the level of disease control we would like to see, underscoring the need for new approaches that can deliver deeper and more durable responses,” said Silvio Danese, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Gastroenterology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and Head of the Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Unit at IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, and Chair of the SKYLINE trial Steering Committee.“We believe that advanced combination therapy provides a strong probability of enhanced efficacy compared to today's monotherapies, and Spyre's approach of combining optimized versions of antibodies against proven targets represents one of the most promising pipelines in the field. With clinical proof-of-concept now demonstrated across SPY001, SPY002 and SPY003, we are increasingly excited to see the combination results next year with the potential to raise the therapeutic ceiling for patients with IBD.”

The poster and presentation will be available for viewing during UEGW, and details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Half-Life Extended Antibodies SPY001, SPY002, and SPY003 for Induction Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Abstract Session: Hot Topics in IBD

Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 18,15:30-15:40 CEST

Presentation Location: Room B3

Presenter: Silvio Danese, M.D., Ph.D., San Raffaele Hospital

Moderated Poster

Title: Anti-α4β7 integrin, anti-TL1A, and anti-IL-23 are efficacious in TNBS-induced colitis using humanized mice, and combinations further improve efficacy

Poster Session: New Insights into IBD Biology (II)

Session Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 19, 16:06-16:12 CEST

Presentation Location: Hall 7, Poster Stage 2

Presenter: Andy Spencer, Ph.D., Spyre Therapeutics

Full session details can be accessed via the UEGW program.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, IL-23, and IL-17A/F as well as rational combination programs.

For more information, visit Spyre's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning Spyre and other matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Spyre's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, Spyre's ability to develop next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients; the potential of advanced combination therapy to provide enhanced efficacy compared to today's monotherapies; the potential of combination therapies to raise the therapeutic ceiling for patients with IBD; and Spyre's clinical development activities, including the expected timing and results of the ongoing SKYLINE Phase 2 platform trial, including timing of data readouts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "opportunity," "potential," "milestones," "pipeline," "can," "goal," "aim," "strategy," "target," "seek," "anticipate," "achieve," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Spyre will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Spyre's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, uncertainties and risks arising from regulatory feedback, including potential disagreement by regulatory authorities with the Company's interpretation of data and the Company's clinical trials for its product candidates; the potential for interim data not being delivered within expected time frames or final data not being consistent with or different than the topline or interim data reported for our programs; the potential impact of Trump Administration policies and changes in law on our business; and those uncertainties and factors described under the heading "Risk Factors," "Risk Factor Summary" and "Note about Forward-Looking Statements" in Spyre's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented and updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that the Company has filed or will file with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Spyre from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Spyre's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth therein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Spyre does not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Spyre.

For Investors:

Eric McIntyre

SVP of Finance and Investor Relations

Spyre Therapeutics

...

For Media:

Josie Butler, 1AB

josie@1abmedia.com