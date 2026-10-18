Safety Training Seminars Opens New American Heart Association CPR Certification School In Tulare, California

TULARE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Training Seminars, a leading provider of American Heart Association (AHA) certification courses since 1989, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification training school at 140 South K Street, Tulare, CA 93274. The new location provides affordable, convenient, and professional lifesaving training for healthcare professionals, businesses, students, and residents throughout Tulare County.The Tulare training center offers a comprehensive selection of American Heart Association BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First-aid certification courses. These programs help participants develop essential lifesaving skills while meeting professional certification requirements for healthcare employment, workplace safety, and personal preparedness.Serving Tulare County and Surrounding CommunitiesConveniently located in downtown Tulare, the new CPR certification school serves students throughout Tulare County, including Tulare, Visalia, Porterville, Exeter, Lindsay, Farmersville, Woodlake, Dinuba, Pixley, Tipton, and surrounding Central Valley communities.Safety Training Seminars is committed to making CPR certification accessible by offering low prices, frequent classes, flexible scheduling, and convenient training options. Courses are designed to accommodate busy healthcare professionals, nursing students, teachers, childcare providers, emergency responders, and other individuals seeking recognized certifications."We are excited to bring our American Heart Association certification programs to Tulare and the surrounding communities," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our mission is to make high-quality CPR and healthcare certification training affordable, convenient, and accessible to everyone. With our new Tulare location, students can complete their training close to home, enjoy competitive prices, and receive their certification cards on the same day."American Heart Association Certification Courses AvailableThe new Tulare training school provides several essential certification programs:- BLS (Basic Life Support): Designed for nurses, physicians, healthcare workers, and medical students.- ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support): Advanced emergency cardiovascular training for healthcare professionals.- PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support): Specialized training for healthcare providers treating infants and children.- CPR Certification: Lifesaving training for individuals, employees, and community members.- First-aid Certification: Practical instruction for responding to common injuries and medical emergencies.Students benefit from convenient scheduling, professional training, and same-day certification eCards upon successful completion of applicable courses.About Safety Training SeminarsFounded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is an established American Heart Association Training Center providing affordable CPR and healthcare certification courses throughout California. The company emphasizes convenience, competitive pricing, and accessible lifesaving education.New Tulare Location:Safety Training Seminars140 South K StreetTulare, CA 93274To learn more, visit:

Danielle Bell

Safety Training Seminars

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Safety Training Seminars Opens New American Heart Association CPR Certification School in Tulare, California News Provided By TP Studio October 18, 2026, 13:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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