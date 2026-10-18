Namo Bharat Ridership Crosses 4.5 Crore As Rapid Rail System Completes 3 Years

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the Namo Bharat rapid rail transit system on the 82-km-long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor has recorded over 4.5 crore passenger journeys since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023.

Addressing the Namo Bharat Diwas 2026 celebration to mark three successful years of Namo Bharat operations, the minister said,“This achievement reflects the growing trust of the people in modern, safe and seamless transportation.”

Namo Bharat currently serves over 1.1 lakh commuters daily and has recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of around 1.68 lakh.

“Namo Bharat rapid rail is ushering in a new era of regional connectivity in India, giving a new dimension to the future of urban transportation. Better transportation does not merely reduce distances between cities but also connects people with new opportunities, thereby accelerating regional development and economic progress,” the minister further stated.

He commended all the officers, engineers, technical experts, employees and workers of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for their dedicated and committed contribution towards realising this ambitious project.

With its fast, frequent and reliable services, Namo Bharat is helping people travel more efficiently, bringing workplaces, educational institutions and economic centres within easier reach and giving commuters greater convenience and more time in their daily lives.

Two more priority Namo Bharat corridors, i.e. Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror, are likely to receive the approval soon. Two other corridors, Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon, are also in the DPR stage.

As part of the celebration event, NCRTC reflected on the remarkable journey of Namo Bharat, highlighting key milestones, initiatives to strengthen multimodal connectivity, first- and last-mile connectivity to enhance the commuter experience, and initiatives such as Solar on Track and the development of a 110 MW captive solar power plant to promote the environmental and financial sustainability of the project.

Addressing the gathering, Managing Director, NCRTC, Shalabh Goel said,“NCRTC was established with a vision to develop a modern, safe, reliable and environmentally friendly regional transport system in the country. The journey of Namo Bharat stands as a testament to the power of modern public transport to bring people closer to opportunities and contribute to a more connected, accessible and sustainable region.”

The occasion also featured the Annual NCRTC Awards, where employees were felicitated for their outstanding performance during the year.