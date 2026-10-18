Nitish Kumar Visits Prominent Temples In Patna, Prays For Bihar's Prosperity And Harmony

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited several prominent temples in Patna and offered prayers for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

During his temple visits, Kumar prayed for Bihar's continued development, peace and social harmony, and the well-being of every family in the state, according to a press statement by JD-U.

According to a statement issued by the JD-U, Kumar visited the Sheetla Mata Temple in Agamkuan, the Badi Patan Devi Temple and the Chhoti Patan Devi Temple.

He also offered prayers at the Kali Temple located near the Rajendra Memorial, opposite Golghar, and the Thakurbari temple in Gardanibagh.

During the visits, the JD-U President offered prayers with devotion and sought divine blessings for the state's continued progress and prosperity.

"He (Nitish Kumar) also wished for an atmosphere of peace, mutual understanding and social harmony across Bihar, while praying for happiness and prosperity in the lives of its people," the JD-U said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Lalan Kumar Sarraf, Deputy Leader of JD-U in the Bihar Legislative Council, were also present on the occasion.

The temple visits come as Nitish Kumar continues his public engagements following his tenure as the former Bihar Chief Minister, the JD-U said.

The JD-U statement highlighted that the prayers were focused on the collective welfare of the people rather than any individual or political interest, with emphasis on the state's development, peace and social cohesion.

Kumar's visit covered some of Patna's prominent religious sites, including the two revered Patan Devi temples, which hold considerable religious significance in the region.

The former Chief Minister extended his wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Bihar, expressing hope that the state would continue on the path of progress and that every household would enjoy happiness and well-being.