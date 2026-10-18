Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Until November 24

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Pakistan has extended restrictions on Indian aircraft from using its airspace until November 24, 2026, according to a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Announcing the decision on social media platform X, the authority said the airspace ban would continue for another month and would remain applicable to both civilian and military aircraft associated with India.

The latest extension supersedes the earlier deadline of October 24 and means that Indian-registered aircraft, as well as aircraft owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines and aviation operators, will remain barred from entering Pakistani airspace unless authorities announce any change before the revised deadline.

The restrictions cover both the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions and apply to all categories of Indian aircraft, including military flights.

The aviation measures trace their origins to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025.

Pakistan initially closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 23, 2025. India responded a week later by imposing reciprocal restrictions on Pakistani airlines and aircraft from April 30, 2025.

Since then, both countries have repeatedly extended the curbs, with no indication so far of an imminent easing of restrictions.

India accused Pakistan of backing the Pahalgam terror attack, a charge that Islamabad rejected, triggering a sharp escalation in diplomatic and military tensions between the two countries.

In response to Pakistan's decision to shut its airspace to Indian aircraft, India imposed reciprocal restrictions on Pakistani airlines and aircraft from April 30, 2025.

Pakistan has enforced similar airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft during previous periods of strained bilateral relations, including the 1999 Kargil conflict and the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, according to media reports.

Pakistan's airspace is divided into the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions, and the current restrictions remain effective across both sectors.