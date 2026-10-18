Dubai Completes 107 Projects To Upgrade Public Spaces, Beaches And Parks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Municipality has completed more than 107 public infrastructure projects worth Dh1.6 billion in 2026, with investments spanning beaches, neighbourhood parks, community facilities and citywide beautification initiatives aimed at improving everyday life for residents.

The projects, delivered through the Municipality's Public Facilities Agency, include developments at Al Mamzar Beaches, new neighbourhood parks, Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba, social neighbourhood Majlis and facilities in Dubai's countryside and rural areas.

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Beyond recreational spaces, the programme also supports the development of educational, social and community infrastructure for other government entities, extending the Municipality's role in meeting the needs of Dubai's growing population.

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A significant share of the investment has gone towards improving the city's public realm, with 36 per cent allocated to public beach developments and 22 per cent to beautification, landscaping and agriculture projects.

The projects form part of a wider effort to expand access to outdoor recreation and community spaces as Dubai continues to grow. From beach upgrades to greener neighbourhoods, the focus is on creating public destinations that encourage outdoor activity, social interaction and a better quality of life.

Dubai Municipality said community feedback, visitor insights and operational data are informing the planning and improvement of public facilities, helping the agency respond to changing needs across different age groups.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the impact of infrastructure should be assessed by how it benefits people, rather than simply by the number of projects completed.

“The value of public infrastructure is measured by what we build, as well as by how it improves people's everyday lives and contributes to the city's long-term development,” he said.

Anwahi said the agency was working to ensure public spaces continued to serve communities efficiently and sustainably, from the planning and design stages through to their operation.

“The completion of more than 107 projects worth Dh 1.6 billion demonstrates the scale of this undertaking and our continued commitment to accelerating delivery while strengthening quality and operational performance,” he added.

Alongside infrastructure development, the Public Facilities Agency has created more than 100 investment opportunities across Dubai's public facilities, including opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The initiative is intended to attract greater private-sector participation and introduce commercial and service offerings that complement the recreational and community functions of public destinations.

Anwahi said the aim was to broaden the economic contribution of public spaces while ensuring commercial activity remained suited to each location.

The agency is also focusing on improving project planning, construction methods and operational management, with greater attention to maintenance, resource efficiency and visitor experience from the design stage onwards.

“By creating opportunities for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, we are extending the value of these destinations beyond their traditional functions,” he said.

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