BC Jindal Foundation Brings Safe Drinking Water to 1.1 Lakh People
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)
Bengaluru, 16 October 2026: BC Jindal Foundation, the CSR arm of the BC Jindal Group, has extended access to safe drinking water to more than 1.1 lakh people across rural Odisha and Delhi–NCR through its Project Paani initiative. The project combines solar-powered drinking water infrastructure, water purification technology and community participation to address water accessibility challenges in underserved communities.
In Angul, Odisha, the initiative has reached nearly 10,000 people across 11 villages through 39 solar-based drinking water plants. In Delhi NCR, six water purification plants have benefited more than one lakh people. Together, these interventions are aimed at improving access to safe and affordable drinking water while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources for water purification.
Led by the vision of Promoter Shri Shyam Sunder Jindal, BC Jindal Group, Project Paani addresses inadequate water availability and groundwater contamination, including issues associated with fluoride and chloride. The initiative uses green energy and low-maintenance filtration technology to support reliable access to drinking water in the communities it serves.
The solar-based systems generate an estimated 53,395 kWh of clean energy annually. Beyond the installation of water plants, the Foundation has installed handpumps in community spaces to improve access to water and equipped six government schools with RO-based water purification systems to provide schoolchildren with access to purified drinking water.
A key component of Project Paani is its focus on community ownership and the long-term operation of the infrastructure. The Foundation has facilitated the formation of 39 Water User Groups and worked with Village Level Committees through village meetings, awareness campaigns and training on the operation and maintenance of water plants. These efforts are intended to build local capacity and support the continued functioning of the facilities.
In Delhi NCR, averagely the 3000 household access to clean drinking water on every day. The project is developed as model where drinking water is available on very negligible price for the economically challenged communities where drinking water isn’t available. Additional this reduces the water borne disease risk among the community in need.
Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for BC Jindal Foundation said, “Access to safe drinking water remains a critical need in communities facing water scarcity and groundwater contamination. Through Project Paani, we are combining purification technology and renewable energy to make safe and affordable drinking water more accessible. Our approach goes beyond installing infrastructure to include site audits, water quality testing and community participation. By strengthening local institutions such as Water User Groups and Village Level Committees, we aim to ensure that these facilities continue to serve communities over the long term.”
The BC Jindal Group has planned a total CSR investment of INR 43 crore across India for FY2027. Through the BC Jindal Foundation, the Group will focus on healthcare, skill development, animal welfare and nutrition, while expanding ongoing initiatives and introducing new projects to address community needs. The Group also plans to strengthen its CSR presence in states including Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Maharashtra, alongside its existing initiatives across the country.
Founded in 1952 by Shri BC Jindal, the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, is one of India’s leading conglomerates and is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses that includes packaging films, energy & steel products.
Bengaluru, 16 October 2026: BC Jindal Foundation, the CSR arm of the BC Jindal Group, has extended access to safe drinking water to more than 1.1 lakh people across rural Odisha and Delhi–NCR through its Project Paani initiative. The project combines solar-powered drinking water infrastructure, water purification technology and community participation to address water accessibility challenges in underserved communities.
In Angul, Odisha, the initiative has reached nearly 10,000 people across 11 villages through 39 solar-based drinking water plants. In Delhi NCR, six water purification plants have benefited more than one lakh people. Together, these interventions are aimed at improving access to safe and affordable drinking water while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources for water purification.
Led by the vision of Promoter Shri Shyam Sunder Jindal, BC Jindal Group, Project Paani addresses inadequate water availability and groundwater contamination, including issues associated with fluoride and chloride. The initiative uses green energy and low-maintenance filtration technology to support reliable access to drinking water in the communities it serves.
The solar-based systems generate an estimated 53,395 kWh of clean energy annually. Beyond the installation of water plants, the Foundation has installed handpumps in community spaces to improve access to water and equipped six government schools with RO-based water purification systems to provide schoolchildren with access to purified drinking water.
A key component of Project Paani is its focus on community ownership and the long-term operation of the infrastructure. The Foundation has facilitated the formation of 39 Water User Groups and worked with Village Level Committees through village meetings, awareness campaigns and training on the operation and maintenance of water plants. These efforts are intended to build local capacity and support the continued functioning of the facilities.
In Delhi NCR, averagely the 3000 household access to clean drinking water on every day. The project is developed as model where drinking water is available on very negligible price for the economically challenged communities where drinking water isn’t available. Additional this reduces the water borne disease risk among the community in need.
Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for BC Jindal Foundation said, “Access to safe drinking water remains a critical need in communities facing water scarcity and groundwater contamination. Through Project Paani, we are combining purification technology and renewable energy to make safe and affordable drinking water more accessible. Our approach goes beyond installing infrastructure to include site audits, water quality testing and community participation. By strengthening local institutions such as Water User Groups and Village Level Committees, we aim to ensure that these facilities continue to serve communities over the long term.”
The BC Jindal Group has planned a total CSR investment of INR 43 crore across India for FY2027. Through the BC Jindal Foundation, the Group will focus on healthcare, skill development, animal welfare and nutrition, while expanding ongoing initiatives and introducing new projects to address community needs. The Group also plans to strengthen its CSR presence in states including Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Maharashtra, alongside its existing initiatives across the country.
Founded in 1952 by Shri BC Jindal, the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, is one of India’s leading conglomerates and is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses that includes packaging films, energy & steel products.
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