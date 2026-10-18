IIT Kanpur Concludes Third Edition of Samanvay Strengthening Academia-Industry Collaboration and Advancing Research-Led Innovation
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 October 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur successfully concluded the third edition of IITK Samanvay, its flagship Industry-Academia and Innovation Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit brought together leaders from industry, government and academia to explore opportunities for collaboration and advance research-driven innovation.
The event also witnessed the announcement of key partnership between IIT Kanpur and Gates Foundation, with a focus on advancing locally developed, affordable diagnostics to strengthen India’s science and innovation ecosystem. The partnership was announced in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences who was also the Chief Guest for the event.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, said “Samanvay is a great initiative by IIT Kanpur and it is a commendable effort to bring all stakeholders - academia, research and industry - onto a single platform. If the next industrial revolution is to be driven by biotechnology, quantum and AI, India is already there. But to take this forward from lab to land and from prototype to product, we need enduring partnerships, and platforms like Samanvay will play a crucial role in our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”
Speaking on the Institute’s continued engagement with industry and the importance of creating opportunities for research and innovation, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “A major task of academic institutions is to translate scientific knowledge into solutions that improve lives. At IIT Kanpur, we are committed to building an innovation ecosystem that connects research, entrepreneurship and industry to address challenges of national and global significance. Our partnership with the Gates Foundation reflects this commitment, particularly in advancing locally developed, affordable diagnostic solutions that can strengthen healthcare delivery. Through initiatives such as Samanvay, we aim to foster collaborations that take promising ideas beyond the laboratory and bring their impact closer to the communities that need them most.”
Speaking on the partnership with IIT Kanpur, Archna Vyas, India Country Director, Gates Foundation, said, “India’s scientific talent, engineering excellence and manufacturing capabilities can help expand access to affordable, high-quality health technologies across India and the Global South. Our partnership with IIT Kanpur brings together engineering, biotechnology and artificial intelligence to explore faster, more accessible diagnostics for underserved communities. By strengthening India’s homegrown research and innovation capabilities, we aim to translate promising science into practical health solutions and support a more resilient, self-reliant health innovation ecosystem.”
The keynote address by Mr. Mirik Gogri, Head – Corporate Strategy, Aarti Industries; Principal, Spectrum Impact; and Founder of India’s Translational Research Initiative (ITRI), set the stage for discussions on how research and innovation can contribute to India’s future. This was followed by a panel discussion on Emerging Technologies Shaping India’s Future in Innovation. The other discussions focused on Healthcare Innovation for Bharat and how Technology and Research could be used for Greater Good.
The summit also featured three expert talks by IIT Kanpur professors. Prof. Tarun Gupta, Goldman Sachs Sustainability Chair Professor spoke on Innovation for India’s Development Decade.
Prof. Anil K. Lalwani, Dean of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences & Technology, spoke on The Future of Inclusive Healthcare. Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability, delivered a talk on Collaboration from Research to Real-World Impact.
The technology showcase brought together 21 exhibitors, including EndureAir, Wadhwani School of AI & Intelligent Systems, C3i Hub, Ananant Systems, Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, CURADEV, Cute Brains Pvt. Ltd., Kotak School of Sustainability, Offgrid, SCANXT, AIRAWAT Research Foundation and Brahmion Spacetech, among others. The innovations on display covered areas such as aerospace, advanced materials, AI, cybersecurity, sustainable energy, medical technology, robotics and precision agriculture, highlighting the breadth of research and innovation across IIT Kanpur’s ecosystem.
Through Samanvay, IIT Kanpur continues to build stronger ties with industry and create opportunities for collaboration, helping bring research closer to real-world needs. This reflects the Institute’s larger vision of advancing research and innovation in emerging areas of technology. As part of this vision, IIT Kanpur unveiled its Greater Than Us campaign in New Delhi on 14 October 2026, with a target of raising US$1 billion to support foundation, talent and frontier.
The event also witnessed the announcement of key partnership between IIT Kanpur and Gates Foundation, with a focus on advancing locally developed, affordable diagnostics to strengthen India’s science and innovation ecosystem. The partnership was announced in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences who was also the Chief Guest for the event.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, said “Samanvay is a great initiative by IIT Kanpur and it is a commendable effort to bring all stakeholders - academia, research and industry - onto a single platform. If the next industrial revolution is to be driven by biotechnology, quantum and AI, India is already there. But to take this forward from lab to land and from prototype to product, we need enduring partnerships, and platforms like Samanvay will play a crucial role in our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”
Speaking on the Institute’s continued engagement with industry and the importance of creating opportunities for research and innovation, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “A major task of academic institutions is to translate scientific knowledge into solutions that improve lives. At IIT Kanpur, we are committed to building an innovation ecosystem that connects research, entrepreneurship and industry to address challenges of national and global significance. Our partnership with the Gates Foundation reflects this commitment, particularly in advancing locally developed, affordable diagnostic solutions that can strengthen healthcare delivery. Through initiatives such as Samanvay, we aim to foster collaborations that take promising ideas beyond the laboratory and bring their impact closer to the communities that need them most.”
Speaking on the partnership with IIT Kanpur, Archna Vyas, India Country Director, Gates Foundation, said, “India’s scientific talent, engineering excellence and manufacturing capabilities can help expand access to affordable, high-quality health technologies across India and the Global South. Our partnership with IIT Kanpur brings together engineering, biotechnology and artificial intelligence to explore faster, more accessible diagnostics for underserved communities. By strengthening India’s homegrown research and innovation capabilities, we aim to translate promising science into practical health solutions and support a more resilient, self-reliant health innovation ecosystem.”
The keynote address by Mr. Mirik Gogri, Head – Corporate Strategy, Aarti Industries; Principal, Spectrum Impact; and Founder of India’s Translational Research Initiative (ITRI), set the stage for discussions on how research and innovation can contribute to India’s future. This was followed by a panel discussion on Emerging Technologies Shaping India’s Future in Innovation. The other discussions focused on Healthcare Innovation for Bharat and how Technology and Research could be used for Greater Good.
The summit also featured three expert talks by IIT Kanpur professors. Prof. Tarun Gupta, Goldman Sachs Sustainability Chair Professor spoke on Innovation for India’s Development Decade.
Prof. Anil K. Lalwani, Dean of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences & Technology, spoke on The Future of Inclusive Healthcare. Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability, delivered a talk on Collaboration from Research to Real-World Impact.
The technology showcase brought together 21 exhibitors, including EndureAir, Wadhwani School of AI & Intelligent Systems, C3i Hub, Ananant Systems, Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, CURADEV, Cute Brains Pvt. Ltd., Kotak School of Sustainability, Offgrid, SCANXT, AIRAWAT Research Foundation and Brahmion Spacetech, among others. The innovations on display covered areas such as aerospace, advanced materials, AI, cybersecurity, sustainable energy, medical technology, robotics and precision agriculture, highlighting the breadth of research and innovation across IIT Kanpur’s ecosystem.
Through Samanvay, IIT Kanpur continues to build stronger ties with industry and create opportunities for collaboration, helping bring research closer to real-world needs. This reflects the Institute’s larger vision of advancing research and innovation in emerging areas of technology. As part of this vision, IIT Kanpur unveiled its Greater Than Us campaign in New Delhi on 14 October 2026, with a target of raising US$1 billion to support foundation, talent and frontier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment