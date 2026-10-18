IBCD 2026 at VIT Bhopal University Sees 262 Entries, 46 Research Papers Accepted for Springer Publication
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 16, 2026: VIT Bhopal University successfully concluded the two-day International Conference on Business Intelligence, Computational Mathematics and Data Analytics (IBCD 2026), bringing together academicians, researchers, industry professionals and students to exchange ideas on emerging developments at the intersection of mathematics, data science and decision-making.
Organised by the School of Advanced Sciences and Languages (SASL), the conference was supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), and the Institution’s Innovation Council, an initiative of the Ministry of Education. Springer served as the publication partner.
The conference received 262 entries, comprising 212 research paper submissions and 50 entries in the award and oral-presentation-only categories. Following a rigorous peer-review process, 46 papers were accepted for publication with Springer, while 70 papers were presented across oral, poster and award sessions.
The event was hosted under the leadership of Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, Dr. G. Viswanathan, and supported by Vice President Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan; and Trustee Ms. Ramani Balasundaram.
The inaugural ceremony on October 15 was attended by Mr. Raj Shekhar Singh, Director (Technology), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. Neetesh Purohit, Director, Shri G.S. Institute of Technology and Science, Indore, as the Guest of Honour. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satish Kumar Modh, Pro-Vice Chancellore Prof. T. B. Sridharan, Registrar Dr. Gyan Prakash Mishra, Director-Operations Dr. Prabakar S, Deans Directors, faculty members and students were present during the sessions.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Mr. Raj Shekhar Singh highlighted the significance of the conference themes for the defence sector. He urged students never to stop asking questions, observing that innovation belongs to those who never stop questioning. He further reminded the audience that failures often teach more than success.
He said, “Data analytics and computational methods are becoming increasingly important to India’s national development and strategic technology capabilities. The ability to analyse complex information, develop reliable computational models and translate research into practical solutions will be critical to addressing emerging technological challenges. The IBCD 2026 Conference at VIT Bhopal University has proven to be an important platform for researchers and young scholars to explore these possibilities and contribute to the country’s scientific and technological progress.” In his address,
Prof. Neetesh Purohit, Guest of Honour, emphasised the importance of studying the history of Bharat, highlighting its rich heritage in science and technology, an aspect that often goes unnoticed in mainstream education. “The growing complexity of real-world challenges calls for stronger collaboration across disciplines. Business intelligence, computational mathematics and data analytics offer complementary approaches to understanding problems, evaluating evidence and developing effective solutions. Platforms such as IBCD 2026 encourage researchers and students to exchange ideas, challenge established approaches and pursue research that is both academically rigorous and relevant to society.”
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Satish Kumar Modh, Vice-Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, said, “At VIT Bhopal University, we are committed to fostering a research environment that encourages interdisciplinary thinking, innovation and meaningful academic collaboration. The response to IBCD 2026, reflected in the number of submissions, research presentations and papers accepted for publication, demonstrates the value of creating platforms where scholars can engage with emerging ideas and share their work with a wider academic community. We hope the conference will lead to new collaborations and research that addresses complex challenges across science, technology and industry.” Prof. Modh introduced Boulding’s Hierarchy of Systems from General Systems Theory and explained all nine levels of the hierarchy. He emphasised the importance of the Indian Knowledge System.
The academic programme featured with plenary talks by Dr.Chiranjeev Kumar, Professor, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and Dr. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Professor, IIT BHU respectively. The key note address was delivered by Dr.Neeru Adlakha, SVNIT Surat and invited lectures by experts from leading institutions, including IIT Indore, Jawaharlal Nehru University, MANIT Bhopal, Aligarh Muslim University, NIT Goa, South Asian University and Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.
Technical sessions were conducted across parallel tracks over the two days, covering business intelligence, computational mathematics, data analytics and their applications. Experts from institutions including MANIT Bhopal, IISER Bhopal, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT BHU, SVNIT Surat, IIT Indore and VIT Bhopal chaired sessions and contributed to discussions on current research and emerging academic directions. A total of 12 online presentations were made by the foreign participants in the conference.
The conference also facilitated interaction beyond the formal sessions, including a discussion between the Chief Guest and VIT Bhopal University faculty members following the inaugural ceremony.
The valedictory session, held today, marked the close of the conference and recognised outstanding contributions. Dr. K.R. Pardasani, Professor (Retired), MANIT Bhopal graced the session as Guest. “Young Scientist” and “Best Poster Presentation” awards were presented for their innovative approaches and research excellence. The organising committee, led by Dr. Akshara Makrariya thanked all participants, speakers, session chairs, sponsors and volunteers for their contributions to the conference’s success.
With 46 research papers accepted for publication with Springer, IBCD 2026 marks a significant academic outcome for the participating research community. The conference reinforced the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaboration among academia, industry and government research organisations in advancing data-driven approaches to complex, real-world problems.
Organised by the School of Advanced Sciences and Languages (SASL), the conference was supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), and the Institution’s Innovation Council, an initiative of the Ministry of Education. Springer served as the publication partner.
The conference received 262 entries, comprising 212 research paper submissions and 50 entries in the award and oral-presentation-only categories. Following a rigorous peer-review process, 46 papers were accepted for publication with Springer, while 70 papers were presented across oral, poster and award sessions.
The event was hosted under the leadership of Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, Dr. G. Viswanathan, and supported by Vice President Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan; and Trustee Ms. Ramani Balasundaram.
The inaugural ceremony on October 15 was attended by Mr. Raj Shekhar Singh, Director (Technology), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. Neetesh Purohit, Director, Shri G.S. Institute of Technology and Science, Indore, as the Guest of Honour. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satish Kumar Modh, Pro-Vice Chancellore Prof. T. B. Sridharan, Registrar Dr. Gyan Prakash Mishra, Director-Operations Dr. Prabakar S, Deans Directors, faculty members and students were present during the sessions.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Mr. Raj Shekhar Singh highlighted the significance of the conference themes for the defence sector. He urged students never to stop asking questions, observing that innovation belongs to those who never stop questioning. He further reminded the audience that failures often teach more than success.
He said, “Data analytics and computational methods are becoming increasingly important to India’s national development and strategic technology capabilities. The ability to analyse complex information, develop reliable computational models and translate research into practical solutions will be critical to addressing emerging technological challenges. The IBCD 2026 Conference at VIT Bhopal University has proven to be an important platform for researchers and young scholars to explore these possibilities and contribute to the country’s scientific and technological progress.” In his address,
Prof. Neetesh Purohit, Guest of Honour, emphasised the importance of studying the history of Bharat, highlighting its rich heritage in science and technology, an aspect that often goes unnoticed in mainstream education. “The growing complexity of real-world challenges calls for stronger collaboration across disciplines. Business intelligence, computational mathematics and data analytics offer complementary approaches to understanding problems, evaluating evidence and developing effective solutions. Platforms such as IBCD 2026 encourage researchers and students to exchange ideas, challenge established approaches and pursue research that is both academically rigorous and relevant to society.”
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Satish Kumar Modh, Vice-Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, said, “At VIT Bhopal University, we are committed to fostering a research environment that encourages interdisciplinary thinking, innovation and meaningful academic collaboration. The response to IBCD 2026, reflected in the number of submissions, research presentations and papers accepted for publication, demonstrates the value of creating platforms where scholars can engage with emerging ideas and share their work with a wider academic community. We hope the conference will lead to new collaborations and research that addresses complex challenges across science, technology and industry.” Prof. Modh introduced Boulding’s Hierarchy of Systems from General Systems Theory and explained all nine levels of the hierarchy. He emphasised the importance of the Indian Knowledge System.
The academic programme featured with plenary talks by Dr.Chiranjeev Kumar, Professor, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and Dr. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Professor, IIT BHU respectively. The key note address was delivered by Dr.Neeru Adlakha, SVNIT Surat and invited lectures by experts from leading institutions, including IIT Indore, Jawaharlal Nehru University, MANIT Bhopal, Aligarh Muslim University, NIT Goa, South Asian University and Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.
Technical sessions were conducted across parallel tracks over the two days, covering business intelligence, computational mathematics, data analytics and their applications. Experts from institutions including MANIT Bhopal, IISER Bhopal, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT BHU, SVNIT Surat, IIT Indore and VIT Bhopal chaired sessions and contributed to discussions on current research and emerging academic directions. A total of 12 online presentations were made by the foreign participants in the conference.
The conference also facilitated interaction beyond the formal sessions, including a discussion between the Chief Guest and VIT Bhopal University faculty members following the inaugural ceremony.
The valedictory session, held today, marked the close of the conference and recognised outstanding contributions. Dr. K.R. Pardasani, Professor (Retired), MANIT Bhopal graced the session as Guest. “Young Scientist” and “Best Poster Presentation” awards were presented for their innovative approaches and research excellence. The organising committee, led by Dr. Akshara Makrariya thanked all participants, speakers, session chairs, sponsors and volunteers for their contributions to the conference’s success.
With 46 research papers accepted for publication with Springer, IBCD 2026 marks a significant academic outcome for the participating research community. The conference reinforced the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaboration among academia, industry and government research organisations in advancing data-driven approaches to complex, real-world problems.
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