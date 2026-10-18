Primus Partners Recognised Among Top 100 India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 16, 2026: Great workplaces don’t just make room for women—they give them a seat at the table, a voice in the room, and the space to lead. Primus Partners has been recognized among the Top 100 India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2026 in the Mid-size Category by Great Place to Work India, marking its first recognition in this category. The recognition reflects the organization’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where women have equal opportunities to grow, take on leadership roles and build careers.
The recognition builds on Primus Partners’ wider commitment to workplace trust and employee experience. The organisation received its Great Place to Work certification for the sixth consecutive year in December 2025. Its overall Great Place to Work score rose from 82 in 2023 and 81 in 2024 to 83 in 2025 and 84 in December 2025, with a current trust score of 84%. Survey feedback identified team pride, interpersonal relationships and a sense of belonging as key strengths. Employees also reported high confidence in the organisation’s policies and governance, reflected in strong scores on justice.
Across its companies, Primus Partners has a workforce of 336 employees, including full-time and contractual employees, of whom 115 are women, representing 34% of the workforce. Women account for 29% of leadership positions, with four women at the MD/leadership level. At the senior management/VP level, six women represent 27% of these positions. The organisation also has women represented on its Board.
Primus Partners’ workplace practices include physical wellbeing initiatives delivered in partnership with Tata 1mg and emotional wellbeing support through Emoneeds. Its learning and development efforts include masterclasses led by employees and organisational leaders, including women leaders, enabling teams to learn from internal expertise. The organisation emphasises an open, merit-based culture in which promotions are guided by eligibility criteria, established frameworks, processes and policies, without gender-based bias.
Women’s development is also reflected in the organisation’s FY27 mentoring programme: women account for 64% of mentees, five women serve as mentors, and women represent 45% of the mentor pool. Together with women’s representation across the Board and leadership, these efforts are intended to support professional development and create opportunities for women to progress throughout their careers.
Speaking on the recognition, Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Primus Partners, said:
“When we started building Primus, we were guided by a simple belief: the best organisations are built when people from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives feel valued and have an equal opportunity to succeed. Talent is universal, but opportunity is not always so. As leaders, it is our responsibility to create an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, can contribute, grow, lead and realise their full potential. Diversity and inclusion have therefore never been just programmes or initiatives for us; they are foundational to our vision and to the culture we aspire to create every day.
I am delighted and humbled that Primus has been recognised among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2026 by Great Place to Work. This recognition belongs to the women across our organisation whose talent, leadership, resilience and ambition continue to shape who we are. It also reflects our team’s collective commitment to a workplace where people feel respected, supported, heard and empowered to grow. While awards are a wonderful validation, what makes me most proud is seeing women build meaningful careers, take on leadership roles, challenge conventions and inspire those around them. We celebrate this milestone together and remain committed to ensuring that talent can thrive at Primus, regardless of gender.”
Commenting on the recognition, Charu Malhotra, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Primus Partners, said:
“We believe in an environment where women are supported, mentored, not patronized but provided opportunities to develop professionally. Representation and participation are important, but it is equally important to institutionalise practices that enable women to thrive and progress throughout their careers. I delight in the fact that our Fast Track policy gave us two Managing Directors who are women. And now this recognition reinforces our continued focus on building a happy, respectful, inclusive and consistent workplace where people learn, contribute and grow.”
The recognition reinforces Primus Partners’ continued focus on strengthening trust, belonging and equal opportunity across the organisation, while building an environment in which employees can develop meaningful careers and realise their potential.
The recognition builds on Primus Partners’ wider commitment to workplace trust and employee experience. The organisation received its Great Place to Work certification for the sixth consecutive year in December 2025. Its overall Great Place to Work score rose from 82 in 2023 and 81 in 2024 to 83 in 2025 and 84 in December 2025, with a current trust score of 84%. Survey feedback identified team pride, interpersonal relationships and a sense of belonging as key strengths. Employees also reported high confidence in the organisation’s policies and governance, reflected in strong scores on justice.
Across its companies, Primus Partners has a workforce of 336 employees, including full-time and contractual employees, of whom 115 are women, representing 34% of the workforce. Women account for 29% of leadership positions, with four women at the MD/leadership level. At the senior management/VP level, six women represent 27% of these positions. The organisation also has women represented on its Board.
Primus Partners’ workplace practices include physical wellbeing initiatives delivered in partnership with Tata 1mg and emotional wellbeing support through Emoneeds. Its learning and development efforts include masterclasses led by employees and organisational leaders, including women leaders, enabling teams to learn from internal expertise. The organisation emphasises an open, merit-based culture in which promotions are guided by eligibility criteria, established frameworks, processes and policies, without gender-based bias.
Women’s development is also reflected in the organisation’s FY27 mentoring programme: women account for 64% of mentees, five women serve as mentors, and women represent 45% of the mentor pool. Together with women’s representation across the Board and leadership, these efforts are intended to support professional development and create opportunities for women to progress throughout their careers.
Speaking on the recognition, Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Primus Partners, said:
“When we started building Primus, we were guided by a simple belief: the best organisations are built when people from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives feel valued and have an equal opportunity to succeed. Talent is universal, but opportunity is not always so. As leaders, it is our responsibility to create an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, can contribute, grow, lead and realise their full potential. Diversity and inclusion have therefore never been just programmes or initiatives for us; they are foundational to our vision and to the culture we aspire to create every day.
I am delighted and humbled that Primus has been recognised among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2026 by Great Place to Work. This recognition belongs to the women across our organisation whose talent, leadership, resilience and ambition continue to shape who we are. It also reflects our team’s collective commitment to a workplace where people feel respected, supported, heard and empowered to grow. While awards are a wonderful validation, what makes me most proud is seeing women build meaningful careers, take on leadership roles, challenge conventions and inspire those around them. We celebrate this milestone together and remain committed to ensuring that talent can thrive at Primus, regardless of gender.”
Commenting on the recognition, Charu Malhotra, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Primus Partners, said:
“We believe in an environment where women are supported, mentored, not patronized but provided opportunities to develop professionally. Representation and participation are important, but it is equally important to institutionalise practices that enable women to thrive and progress throughout their careers. I delight in the fact that our Fast Track policy gave us two Managing Directors who are women. And now this recognition reinforces our continued focus on building a happy, respectful, inclusive and consistent workplace where people learn, contribute and grow.”
The recognition reinforces Primus Partners’ continued focus on strengthening trust, belonging and equal opportunity across the organisation, while building an environment in which employees can develop meaningful careers and realise their potential.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment