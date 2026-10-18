Minuscule Becomes An Official Docusign Partner For End-To-End CLM And Esignature Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2026 5:17 am - Minuscule Technologies is now an official Docusign partner, delivering end-to-end CLM and eSignature integration inside and outside Salesforce to automate contract workflows, speed up approvals, and eliminate manual paperwork.

[Katy, Texas] - Minuscule Technologies LLC, a Salesforce Certified and Engineering Partner, today announced that it is now an official Docusign partner, offering end-to-end Docusign CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management) and eSignature implementation and integration services. As an official partner, Minuscule helps businesses sign faster today and build fully automated agreement workflows as they grow - inside Salesforce or completely outside it.

Agreements sit at the center of how a business grows, yet many are still created by hand, chased for signatures, and saved in scattered folders. Minuscule Technologies treats this as an engineering discipline rather than paperwork - helping teams start with electronic signatures, then move into full contract lifecycle management across sales, HR, legal, procurement, finance, and customer onboarding.



Key Capabilities of Minuscule Technologies' Docusign CLM and eSignature Services

As an official Docusign partner, Minuscule Technologies brings a proven methodology that helps businesses automate agreements with minimal disruption:

Automated Document Generation and Signing: Build contracts, NDAs, and proposals from templates and send for signature in minutes.

Integration With the Tools You Already Use: Connect Docusign to systems like SharePoint and Pipedrive, with data syncing both ways automatically.

End-to-End Lifecycle Management: Manage drafting, approvals, signing, storage, and renewals with a full audit trail.

Built to Scale Across the Business: Start with e-signatures and grow into full contract lifecycle management as needs evolve.



Statement from Leadership

The idea behind this service came from Anantharaman Veeraraghavan, Salesforce Architect at Minuscule Technologies, who kept seeing the same pattern across industries. "Docusign is being adopted almost everywhere, yet in manufacturing, banking and insurance, and real estate; teams still print, sign, and chase paperwork by hand - and it quietly slows the whole business down," he said. "There is no reason to keep doing it manually. As an official Docusign partner, we make the switch simple - start with electronic signatures, then automate the full agreement process from creation to renewal, inside Salesforce or beyond it - for faster turnaround, fewer errors, and one reliable record of every agreement."



About Minuscule Technologies

Minuscule Technologies LLC is your Salesforce engineering partner, not just a consultant. We solve today's critical enterprise challenges like mounting tech debt, bloated orgs, and rising costs by modernizing legacy systems, implementing AI-powered DevOps, and delivering smart cost optimization. We engineer a scalable, efficient, and AI-ready Salesforce platform built to maximize your business impact and ROI.

For more information about our Docusign CLM and eSignature services, visit: