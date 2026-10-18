Excellence Appliance Repair Announces Second San Antonio Location On Boerne Stage Road

Excellence Appliance Repair

Boerne Stage Road location supports in-home appliance repair in San Antonio, Helotes and Cross Mountain, with diagnostics and warranty-backed service.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence Appliance Repair announced its second San Antonio location, providing local appliance repair from 24123 Boerne Stage Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78255. The Boerne Stage Road location supports homeowners in San Antonio, Helotes and Cross Mountain with appointments for major household appliances.The location establishes a dedicated contact point on the northwest side of San Antonio, near the communities at the edge of the Hill Country. Residents can use the Boerne Stage Road location's phone number to request an appointment and coordinate service at their home. The dedicated location supports appointment coordination for residents in these northwest communities.Local Appliance Repair in San AntonioNorthwest San Antonio households can schedule kitchen and laundry appliance repairs through a centralized dispatch process. Rather than bringing an appliance to the office, customers receive an on-site assessment. The technician explains the diagnosed issue and proposed work so the homeowner can make a decision based on the appliance's condition and the repair estimate.Appointments are coordinated through centralized dispatch and use 2-hour arrival windows. Insured, experienced technicians perform on-site diagnostics and provide a clear estimate before work begins. The company directly manages technician standards, service quality and customer communication, rather than relying on third-party marketplaces.Homeowners can book online through or call (210) 529-8334. Same-week availability is offered in most cases, subject to scheduling. When the required parts are available, a repair may be completed during the first visit. If additional parts are needed, the company coordinates a return appointment to complete the work.Pricing and WarrantyExcellence Appliance Repair charges a flat diagnostic service-call fee, which is waived when the customer proceeds with the repair. The on-site assessment and estimate give the homeowner an opportunity to understand the recommended work before approving it.Completed repairs carry a 3-month warranty on parts and labor, including free recall visits if the same issue reoccurs during the warranty period. The company accepts credit cards, cash, check and digital payments. Services are performed at the customer's home; appliance drop-offs and phone-based troubleshooting are not offered.Service Areas for Appliance Repair in San AntonioThe location serves the following communities:San Antonio, Helotes, Cross Mountain.Residents in these areas can contact the location to discuss the appliance type, describe the issue and request an appointment. Scheduling is coordinated for the customer's address, with an arrival window provided for the visit.Appliance Repair Services OfferedThe company diagnoses and repairs major residential appliance types, including:. Refrigerator repair. Freezer repair. Ice maker repair. Wine cooler repair. Washing machine repair. Dryer repair. Dishwasher repair. Oven repair. Range repair. Cooktop repair. Microwave repair. Appliance installationBrands ServicedExcellence Appliance Repair services major appliance brands, including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, KitchenAid, Frigidaire, Bosch, Kenmore, Electrolux, Thermador, JennAir, Viking, Miele, Sub-Zero and Speed Queen. Technicians use professional-grade tools and replacement parts appropriate to the equipment being serviced.About Excellence Appliance RepairExcellence Appliance Repair provides in-home diagnosis and repair of major household appliances. The company focuses on coordinated scheduling, transparent estimates and warranty-backed service. Its San Antonio location provides the local contact information below for appointment requests and service inquiries.Excellence Appliance Repair24123 Boerne Stage Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78255Phone: (210) 529-8334Website:Google Maps:Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Monday – Saturday (closed Sunday)

Dmytro Shcherbyna

Excellence Appliance Repair

(210) 529-8334

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Excellence Appliance Repair Announces Second San Antonio Location on Boerne Stage Road News Provided By Excellence Appliance Repair October 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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