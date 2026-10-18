Inkspell Media Brings Three Flagship Awards Together at Insight Ignition 4.0 in Gurugram
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi: Inkspell Media will bring together brands, agencies, marketers, creators and industry leaders at Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0, scheduled for October 28, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at DLF Auditorium, Gurugram. The event will host three flagship award programmes—the India Content Leadership Awards (ICL) 9th Edition, Unlocked Awards 6th Edition and MADEX Awards 2nd Edition—on a common platform celebrating excellence across India’s content, digital, marketing and advertising ecosystem.
The programme will recognise outstanding brands, agencies, campaigns and professionals across the three award properties. The awards presentation will be followed by an industry panel discussion exploring how creativity, technology, storytelling and changing consumer behaviour are shaping marketing and business outcomes.
Bringing the three programmes together, Insight Ignition 4.0 will provide a shared space for recognition, exchange of ideas and professional connections across closely linked sectors. The event will spotlight the work and people contributing to the evolution of content, media, advertising and digital engagement.
A spokesperson for Inkspell Media said, “Insight Ignition is designed to be more than an awards platform. It is an opportunity to recognise the ideas and people creating meaningful impact while bringing the industry together for conversations that matter. With ICL, Unlocked and MADEX coming together, this edition will celebrate excellence across diverse facets of the ecosystem while creating a space to exchange perspectives on where the industry is headed.”
Entries across the three programmes have been evaluated by a distinguished jury of senior industry leaders representing marketing, entertainment, financial services, technology, media and other sectors.
The jury comprises Amitabh Biswas, Marketing Head (IPs, Entertainment, CTV), Times Network; Archana Roche, Ex-Global Head, Measurement and Analytics, Truecaller; Balaaji Vaidyanathan, Director & Head of Marketing CEEMA, Franklin Templeton; Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta, Chief Experience Officer, Garage Collective; Imran Qadri, Head of Program Management AXJ & India, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; and Jiteen Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer – India, SAARC and Middle East, Hettich India Pvt Ltd.
Also serving on the jury are Kunal Madhavdas, Director Product Merchandising – India, Netflix; Madhu S Dutta, Founder & CEO, House of MSD; Neeraj Jha, Head of Sports Business – India & South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery; Piali Dasgupta Surendran, Vice President Marketing, Sattva Group; Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life; and Saurabh Varma, Film Director & Chief Creative Officer, Saurabh Varma Pictures.
The jury further includes Shalu Zala, Vice President – Marketing Strategy, Key Projects & Social Media, HSBC; Sharmila Sandeep, Ex-General Manager – Marketing (FMCD), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited; Shefali Khalsa, Head Marketing & Corporate Communications, TransUnion CIBIL; Sudhanshu Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer, Quick Heal; Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer – Dish TV and VZY Smart TV Business, DishTV (Zee Group); Swati Bansal, Ex-Head of Marketing ACM India, Henkel; and Vishesh Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher Group).
The panel discussion will bring senior industry voices together to examine the intersection of creativity, technology, consumer behaviour, storytelling and business impact. It will offer an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the changes influencing how brands communicate, engage audiences and build lasting relevance.
Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0 is supported by Kenscio as Integrated Marketing Partner, MarkeZing as Official Outreach Partner, Approach Entertainment as PR & Communications Partner, Go Spiritual as Spiritual Partner, and Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council as Media Partners.
With three established award platforms converging on one stage, Insight Ignition 4.0 will combine recognition with industry dialogue, celebrating the campaigns, professionals and ideas helping shape the future of marketing, media, content and advertising.
The programme will recognise outstanding brands, agencies, campaigns and professionals across the three award properties. The awards presentation will be followed by an industry panel discussion exploring how creativity, technology, storytelling and changing consumer behaviour are shaping marketing and business outcomes.
Bringing the three programmes together, Insight Ignition 4.0 will provide a shared space for recognition, exchange of ideas and professional connections across closely linked sectors. The event will spotlight the work and people contributing to the evolution of content, media, advertising and digital engagement.
A spokesperson for Inkspell Media said, “Insight Ignition is designed to be more than an awards platform. It is an opportunity to recognise the ideas and people creating meaningful impact while bringing the industry together for conversations that matter. With ICL, Unlocked and MADEX coming together, this edition will celebrate excellence across diverse facets of the ecosystem while creating a space to exchange perspectives on where the industry is headed.”
Entries across the three programmes have been evaluated by a distinguished jury of senior industry leaders representing marketing, entertainment, financial services, technology, media and other sectors.
The jury comprises Amitabh Biswas, Marketing Head (IPs, Entertainment, CTV), Times Network; Archana Roche, Ex-Global Head, Measurement and Analytics, Truecaller; Balaaji Vaidyanathan, Director & Head of Marketing CEEMA, Franklin Templeton; Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta, Chief Experience Officer, Garage Collective; Imran Qadri, Head of Program Management AXJ & India, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; and Jiteen Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer – India, SAARC and Middle East, Hettich India Pvt Ltd.
Also serving on the jury are Kunal Madhavdas, Director Product Merchandising – India, Netflix; Madhu S Dutta, Founder & CEO, House of MSD; Neeraj Jha, Head of Sports Business – India & South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery; Piali Dasgupta Surendran, Vice President Marketing, Sattva Group; Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life; and Saurabh Varma, Film Director & Chief Creative Officer, Saurabh Varma Pictures.
The jury further includes Shalu Zala, Vice President – Marketing Strategy, Key Projects & Social Media, HSBC; Sharmila Sandeep, Ex-General Manager – Marketing (FMCD), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited; Shefali Khalsa, Head Marketing & Corporate Communications, TransUnion CIBIL; Sudhanshu Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer, Quick Heal; Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer – Dish TV and VZY Smart TV Business, DishTV (Zee Group); Swati Bansal, Ex-Head of Marketing ACM India, Henkel; and Vishesh Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher Group).
The panel discussion will bring senior industry voices together to examine the intersection of creativity, technology, consumer behaviour, storytelling and business impact. It will offer an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the changes influencing how brands communicate, engage audiences and build lasting relevance.
Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0 is supported by Kenscio as Integrated Marketing Partner, MarkeZing as Official Outreach Partner, Approach Entertainment as PR & Communications Partner, Go Spiritual as Spiritual Partner, and Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council as Media Partners.
With three established award platforms converging on one stage, Insight Ignition 4.0 will combine recognition with industry dialogue, celebrating the campaigns, professionals and ideas helping shape the future of marketing, media, content and advertising.
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