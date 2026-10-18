Jordan Condoles Canada Over Alberta Military Base Incident

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) –Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday expressed Jordan's condolences to the government and people of Canada over the victims of an incident at Wainwright military base in Alberta.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesperson Fuad Majali reiterated Jordan's "full" support and solidarity with Canada, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

//Petra// AO