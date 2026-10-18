'New Era Of Justice': L-G VK Saxena On CJI Surya Kant Inaugurating Ladakh Bench Of HC In Leh

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Oct 18 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Sunday inaugurated the Ladakh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh, a development hailed by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena as the beginning of a "new era" of accessible justice.

In a message on social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Deeply grateful to Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant ji, for inaugurating the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, today at Leh, in the gracious presence of Supreme Court Judges and the Chief Justice and other companion Judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

"This historic milestone, besides fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people, also brings justice directly to the doorsteps of our people, eliminating distant travel, financial burden and robustly strengthening the judicial system in Ladakh," Saxena added.

"The Ladakh Bench of the High Court and the CJI's successive visits to Ladakh within a short span of six months, reflect his steadfast commitment for ensuring easier and faster "access to justice" to all citizens, particularly to the remote communities in Ladakh," he said on X.

Saxena also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development.

"My sincere thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister @narendramodiji and Home Minister @AmitShahji, for consistently guiding Ladakh on the path of prosperity and inclusive development. My heartiest congratulations to every citizen of Ladakh!" the Lieutenant Governor said on X.

On October 15, PM Modi inaugurated five major development projects in Ladakh worth around Rs 3,350 crore.

Addressing a large gathering through video conferencing after he e-inaugurated these projects, the Prime Minister greeted the people in the Ladakhi language.

"A new chapter is being written today in the history of Ladakh, and I am happy to be associated with this technological milestone. These projects will bring electricity and water, and give new power to our people. Today, I saw it was snowing in Zanskar, and I saw the people there kept the Tricolour high and mighty. This is our Ladakh," PM Modi said

"For today's projects, I congratulate the people of Ladakh, engineers and all those associated with these projects. I must make a special mention of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)," he added.

The Prime Minister said that some time ago he had laid the foundation stone of the new airport building at Leh, and today he is fortunate to inaugurate the new terminal of this airport.

"This terminal has been built for Rs 650 crore. The arrival capacity will increase from around 10 lakh to 35 lakh annually. Flight operations will increase three times. This airport terminal is fitted with geothermal technology and is the first airport in the country to have this facility. We are committed to the development of the region, and this terminal will give new energy to the tourism sector," he added.