King Abdullah II Fund Supports 2Nd Mars Simulation Mission In Wadi Rum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) – The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) is supporting the second Mars-life simulation mission by the Madar MENA project in Wadi Rum, Aqaba Governorate, through its Riyada entrepreneurship program, Fund Director-General Samer Al-Mofleh announced.

The mission, conducted under the MENA Mars Analog Space Mission (MENA-01-WR), combines space science, scientific research, practical training, and educational tourism.

In a statement Sunday, Al-Mofleh said the project uses Wadi Rum's geographical and natural features, particularly its desert terrain resembling parts of the Martian landscape, to simulate aspects of living and working in an isolated space habitat.

He noted that supporting entrepreneurial projects is a "key component" of the fund's efforts to promote innovation and expand economic opportunities.

On its scope, he noted that the fund's role extends beyond financing promising ideas to supporting "scalable" ventures that use knowledge and technology to develop sustainable solutions.

Al-Mofleh added that the initiative connects scientific research, innovation, and tourism, creating opportunities for Jordanian professionals in emerging scientific and technological fields.

Through its Riyada program, the fund continues to support innovation-driven entrepreneurial ventures with growth potential, aiming to help young Jordanians develop projects that contribute to economic diversification and generate added value for the national economy.

//Petra// AO