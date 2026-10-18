World-Renowned Kullu Dussehra Celebrated At Parliament Hill In Ottawa

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 18 (IANS) The world-renowned Kullu Dussehra festival was celebrated at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, highlighting the rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and folk art of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addressed the event and lauded the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) for bringing the state's cultural traditions to an international platform.

In his video message, the Chief Minister said the enthusiasm with which the Indian diaspora“celebrates festivals, culture and traditions across the world reflects the enduring values of Indian civilisation and the legacy of unity in diversity”. Describing Dussehra as a symbol of the victory of good over evil, Sukhu said the festival“conveys the message of standing fearlessly for what is right”.

He emphasised that no matter how powerful evil may appear, Dharma will ultimately triumph over Adharma.

The event was hosted by Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orleans, and organised by the HPGA with the enthusiastic support of more than 35 Indo-Canadian organisations. It brought together members of the Indian diaspora, particularly those with roots in Himachal Pradesh, along with community leaders, cultural enthusiasts and distinguished guests.

Sukhu said the celebration at one of Canada's most iconic national landmarks reflected Himachal Pradesh's growing international presence and the recognition of the skills, talent and leadership of its people worldwide. He added that such initiatives provide an important opportunity to showcase the state's rich traditions, cultural diversity and spiritual heritage on the global stage.

A major attraction of the celebration was the presentation of traditional Himachali folk dances, including Naati and Jhamakra, alongside a vibrant performance of Ram Leela. These cultural performances highlighted the efforts of the Indo-Canadian community to preserve and promote Indian traditions and pass them on to future generations.

The event also offered guests a taste of Himachal Pradesh's culinary heritage. Traditional Himachali delicacies, including the state's famous Dham, were served, showcasing the distinctive flavours and hospitality associated with the hill state.

The Chief Minister appreciated the HPGA's efforts to unite Himachalis living abroad, promote the state's cultural heritage and tourism potential, and strengthen meaningful connections between the global Himachali community and Canada, their adopted homeland.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of Kullu Dussehra. He acknowledged the importance of cultural diversity, community engagement and the valuable contributions of Indo-Canadians to Canada's multicultural society.

The HPGA board of directors, comprising Bhagya Chander, Arun Chauhan, Vivek Nazer, Sanjeev Thakur, Ashu Kalia and Poonam Guleria, reaffirmed the association's commitment to promoting Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage, strengthening bonds among Himachalis across the world and showcasing the state's traditions, values and natural beauty internationally.

The celebration underscored the role of the Indian diaspora in preserving cultural identity beyond national borders and strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Canada.

By bringing the spirit of Kullu Dussehra to Parliament Hill, the event offered an international platform for Himachal Pradesh's cultural legacy and reinforced the enduring connection between the state and its diaspora.